FRSC convicts 36 errant motorists, offer free eye tests in Anambra

— 24th August 2018

NAN

No fewer than 36 motorists have been arrested and convicted by a mobile court in Awka for committing 96 traffic offences.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

Ajayi said the mobile court session which was held on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway was the second since the commencement of the Special Sallah Patrol in the state.

He said 36 motorists were tried and all were found guilty.

Ajayi said the prevalent offences as shown in the report of the operation were non installation of Speed Limiter, non-possession of Driver’s Licence and dangerous driving.

“A total of 36 motorists were tried and all were convicted.

“They were all found guilty of 69 offences,’’ he said.

A total of 36 motorists were tried and all were convicted.

Ajayi said the command, in collaboration with the Nigeria Optometrists Association also rendered free eye tests to motorists at various motor parks in the state.

He said the services were to raise awareness on visual alertness of drivers and advise those with cases on what to do and how to go about their treatment.

The FRSC boss said good eye sight was important to safe driving and should not be compromised.

“The command collaborated with the Nigeria Optometrists Association to offer free eye checks at various parks in the state.

“These parks include those in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, Nteje, Ihiala, Ekwulobia, Igboukwu and Oraifite,’’ he said.

