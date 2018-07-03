The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - FRSC confirms death of 2 corps members in Bayelsa
3rd July 2018 - China issues US travel warning amid trade tensions
3rd July 2018 - Ebonyi govt. outlaws sale of tramadol, codeine substances
3rd July 2018 - Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming
3rd July 2018 - Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja
3rd July 2018 - My dad was kidnapped two hours before Argentina tie – Mikel
3rd July 2018 - My indictment over Plateau killings senseless, unreasonable – Jang
3rd July 2018 - Macron’s visit: Guards Brigade alerts Abuja residents of heavy artillery gunfire
3rd July 2018 - Oil prices fall amid Saudi, Russian output rise
3rd July 2018 - Ministry, NIRSAL seek indigenous technology to boost agric
Home / National / FRSC confirms death of 2 corps members in Bayelsa
FRSC

FRSC confirms death of 2 corps members in Bayelsa

— 3rd July 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday confirmed the death of two corps members in an auto crash in Bayelsa.

Sector Commissioner of the FRSC in the state, Mr. Ikechukwu Igwe, said, in Yenagoa, that two other corps members were injured in the incident.

“Yes, the incident occurred on Monday at Swali Bridge in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa; the Tricycle the Corps Members boarded was hit by a Tipper.

“The two among them have died while the other injured two are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa.

“Today, Tuesday, our personnel will be going to the hospital to check how they are responding to treatment,” Igwe said.

Reacting to the incident, Mrs Loto Bolade-Omolayo, State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) described the incident as “unfortunate.”

“Two of the corps members died as a result of the injuries sustained during the accident, while the other two are being treated by a team of competent consultants at the FMC.

“The NYSC family is saddened by this sudden lose. We commiserate with their families on this unfortunate incident and pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and quick recovery of the injured corps members,” she stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRSC

FRSC confirms death of 2 corps members in Bayelsa

— 3rd July 2018

NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday confirmed the death of two corps members in an auto crash in Bayelsa. Sector Commissioner of the FRSC in the state, Mr. Ikechukwu Igwe, said, in Yenagoa, that two other corps members were injured in the incident. “Yes, the incident occurred on Monday at Swali Bridge…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi govt. outlaws sale of tramadol, codeine substances

    — 3rd July 2018

    NAN The Ebonyi State Government has totally banned the sale of tramadol and codeine-containing products in chemists, pharmacies and other health facilities in the state. Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor David Umahi on Health Services, Dr Sunday Nwangele, announced this, in Abakaliki, while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting. Nwangele who…

  • KATSINA

    Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming

    — 3rd July 2018

    NAN The Maiadua Local Government Council of  Katsina State  has commenced the sales of 14,062 bags of fertilizer allocated to the state for wet season farming. Malam Idris Suleiman, the chairman of the committee in charge of sales and distribution of the commodity, announced this in Maiadua on Tuesday, during the formal launch of the…

  • DEAN

    Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja

    — 3rd July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The annual meeting of Deans of Colleges of Education in Nigerian universities has commenced, in Abuja. Daily Sun was informed that the meeting was to re-evaluate the success made thus far as regards higher education and also to discuss possible issues and challenges that concern the colleges. Dean, Faculty of Colleges of…

  • MIKEL OBI

    My dad was kidnapped two hours before Argentina tie – Mikel

    — 3rd July 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel has revealed that the news of his dad’s broken to him two hours before their final group game against Argentina. Speaking after his dad’s Pa Michael Obi release from the kidnappers den on Monday, Mikel revealed that he was undeterred to play against the Argentines when the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share