FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Apparently worried about the high level of road carnages across the country, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has issued a 60-day ultimatum to operators of substandard drivers’ schools across the nation to either upgrade to the stipulated standard or be prepared to face the wrath of the FRSC.

This was even as Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has promised to establish a model driving school in the state and said untrained drivers constitute menace on the highways.

Corps Marshal Oyeyemi, gave the ultimatum in Owerri, Imo State capital, while speaking at the national workshop organised for drivers school operators titled “Promoting road safety through quality driving education in Nigeria.”

He noted that most drivers’ school operators simply collect money from the trainee drivers without meeting the stipulated training standards of the FRSC ,which he said has been responsible for most of the avoidable road accidents on the nation’s highways, especially drivers of commercial buses. Mr. Oyeyemi said FRSC is committed to training the trainees in ensuring that road crashes are reduced drastically.