– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools
31st July 2018 - Saraki bombs Abdullahi, says Nasarawa lawmaker ‘a compulsive liar’
31st July 2018 - Ex-PDP aspirant, Akinbade gets ADC ticket
31st July 2018 - OPC harps on need for devolution of power
31st July 2018 - AMCON chair: Lagos APC faction urges Buhari to stop plot against Banire
31st July 2018 - Bayelsa: Obasanjo, Liberian VP, Benson, others flag off summit on maternal mortality
31st July 2018 - NDDC to construct link roads, bridges to Maritime varsity
31st July 2018 - 4 hospitalised as drivers, traders attack Edo volunteer workers
31st July 2018 - Akwa Ibom guber: I can never be Emmanuel’s running mate – Udoedehe
31st July 2018 - Strict monitoring ’ll curb fake varsities – Dr Igwe, DVC, Coal City Varsity
Home / National / FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools
FRSC

FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools

— 31st July 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Apparently worried about the high level of road carnages across the country, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),  Boboye Oyeyemi, has issued a 60-day ultimatum to operators of substandard drivers’ schools across the nation to either upgrade to the stipulated standard or be prepared to face the wrath of the FRSC.

This was even as Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has promised to establish a model driving school in the state and said untrained drivers constitute menace on the highways.

Corps Marshal Oyeyemi, gave the ultimatum in Owerri, Imo State capital, while speaking at the national workshop organised for drivers school operators titled “Promoting road safety through quality driving education in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Saraki bombs Abdullahi, says Nasarawa lawmaker ‘a compulsive liar

He noted that most drivers’ school operators simply collect money from the trainee drivers without meeting the stipulated training standards of the FRSC ,which he said has been responsible for most of the avoidable road accidents on the nation’s highways, especially drivers of commercial buses. Mr. Oyeyemi said FRSC is committed to training the trainees in ensuring that road crashes are reduced drastically.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRSC

FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools

— 31st July 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Apparently worried about the high level of road carnages across the country, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),  Boboye Oyeyemi, has issued a 60-day ultimatum to operators of substandard drivers’ schools across the nation to either upgrade to the stipulated standard or be prepared to face the wrath…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki bombs Abdullahi, says Nasarawa lawmaker ‘a compulsive liar’

    — 31st July 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the Senator representing Nasarawa west, Abdullahi Adamu, as a compulsive liar and an unreliable man, who will do or say anything to suit his situation at any point in time. Saraki was reacting to the claim by Abdullahi that the he once referred to Senator Dino Melaye as “clown”…

  • ADC

    Ex-PDP aspirant, Akinbade gets ADC ticket

    — 31st July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the September 22 election in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, has clinched the sole ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the poll. National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the party had…

  • DEVOLUTION IOF POWER

    OPC harps on need for devolution of power

    — 31st July 2018

    Paul Erewuba, and Omoniyi Salaudeen President of Reformed Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dare Adesope, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians’ clamour for restructuring, insisting that there is need for devolution of power from the federal to state for the people to feel the positive change the government promised. He said the president…

  • LAGOS APC

    AMCON chair: Lagos APC faction urges Buhari to stop plot against Banire

    — 31st July 2018

    Remi Adefulu The Fouad Oki faction of the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quash a plot to stop the party’s former national legal adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire, from being confirmed by the Senate as the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) chairman. The three senators from…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share