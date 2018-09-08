– The Sun News
8th September 2018 - FRSC board promotes 20 officers
8th September 2018 - I supply pap to London and America
8th September 2018 - Angela Adebayo turns Nigeria’s top corporate Amazon
8th September 2018 - Florence Ita-Giwa not slowing down
8th September 2018 - First-half goals give Brazil comfortable 2-0 win over U.S.
8th September 2018 - I’ve been longing to be queen since I was 12 – Lizzy Adoga
8th September 2018 - Still on Oskar Ibru’s Accra poolside 60th birthday bash
8th September 2018 - Rapper Mac Miller dead at age 26
8th September 2018 - ‘How we began NASS Study Centre with 3 students’ – Prof Eyisi
8th September 2018 - Martial, Rashford snub new Man U deal
FRSC

FRSC board promotes 20 officers

— 8th September 2018

NAN

The board of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the promotion of eight Corps Commanders (CC) and 12 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC).

The approval was made at the board meeting on Friday.

The eight corps commanders were promoted to the position of Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and the deputy corps commanders were elevated to the position of Corps Commanders (CC).

Among the newly elevated ACMs are PO Osadebamwen, Abayomi Olukoju, M. Shehu, MI Garba, DD Sayi, SU Umar, Yekeen Salami, and Sunday Maku.

Angela Adebayo turns Nigeria's top corporate Amazon

The newly elevated CCs are O Kalu, JI Dagwa, MA Jatau, EA Asaniyan, RN Monyei, TD Sifawa, SO Adepoju, U Wihioka, P Olaye, KM Kabo, R Ogom, and S Akinyemi.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Chairman of the FRSC Board, Barrister Bukhari Bello, praised the transparency of the promotion exercise and urged the newly promoted staff to put in more efforts in ensuring that the highways are safe for all categories of road users.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, also congratulated the newly elevated Officers.

Oyeyemi encouraged them to continually put in their best in the course of their duties.

The Corps Marshal promised to continue to improve the welfare of the Corps’ personnel in general to the satisfaction of all. He advised those who did not get promoted to keep faith and hope for the best in the next exercise.

The promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical exercises, computer based examination, and oral interview which took about a week to conclude, Kazeem added.

The newly elevated Officers would be decorated on Tuesday 11 September 2018 at the FRSC Headquarters situated at 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse Abuja.

Latest

  • EYISI

    ‘How we began NASS Study Centre with 3 students’ – Prof Eyisi

    — 8th September 2018

    CHIKA ABANOBI Joy Eyisi, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) the first female to be elected into the post since the inception of the university in 2002, was formerly a one-time Director of the university at the National Assembly (NASS) Study Centre where she had the opportunity of interacting with many…

  • Paris Club refund: Govs angry over N16.67b secret payment to Osun

    — 8th September 2018

    The Federal Government had in March, 2018 claimed that it had so far shared N1.9 trillion among states as support from the Paris Club refund. Ade Alade, Abuja State governors across party lines are presently fuming over an alleged secret payment of N16.67 billion, said to be the last tranche of Paris Club refund payment to…

  • APC STATE CHAIRMEN

    2019 Primaries: APC states’ chairmen battle Oshiomhole

    — 8th September 2018

    Responding, the party chairmen in all the 36 state chapters and the FCT threatened to pass a vote of no confidence in the Oshiomhole-led NWC • Accuse him of running party like a cabal Willy Eya, Romanus Ugwu, Vincent Kalu, Noah Ebije, Linus Oota, John Alechenu, Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Timothy Olanrewaju, Bamigbola Gbolagunte and George…

  • NIGERIA'S DEMOCRACY IN DANGER

    Nigeria’s democracy in danger, Edwin Clark warns

    — 8th September 2018

    “What happened the other day at the National Assembly was a dangerous attempt to truncate our democracy” • Security agents colluding with politicians to truncate civil rule Like a man that saw tomorrow, few days before his Abuja residence was raided by armed policemen searching for arms and ammunition, elder statesman and leader of the…

