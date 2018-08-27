– The Sun News
OKENE

FRSC blames motorists, bad spots for Okene-Lokoja highway gridlock

— 27th August 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday that the lockdown on the Itakpe-Okene highway in Kogi caused by bad spots on the road, rather than regular traffic problem.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Olusegun Martins, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lokoja said that motorists’ impatience had also contributed to the lockdown now in its third day.

He said, however, that he had withdrawn some FRSC officials in Kabba and Lokoja to join their colleagues in Okene to assist in freeing the road for vehicular movement.

READ ALSO Obiano is APGA, won’t go anywhere, says Commissioner

Martins said the log-jam was compounded by the poor state of the Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta road and the ongoing rehabilitation of Obajana-Kabba road.

According to him, officials of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency and the Kogi State Ministry of Works are currently working on the bad portions of the road.

He expressed his optimism that smooth traffic flow would be restored on the road within 48 hours, appealing to motorists to bear with the government over the situation.

It will be recalled that the bad section of the road between Itakpe and front of the Federal College of Education, Okene had become totally unpassable for vehicles since Aug. 25 when some trucks got trapped on the road.

