FRSC, association conduct free eye tests for motorists

The Benue State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has conducted free eye tests for more than 60 commercial motorists, in Makurdi.

The command conducted the tests in partnership with the Benue State Chapter of the Optometrists Association of Nigeria.

The exercise, described as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of the companies, is to ascertain the state of the sights of the drivers to prevent accident.

The drivers, drawn from various motor parks, in Makurdi, were advised to avoid taking stimulants that could affect their sights.

Addressing the drivers at the Wurukum park, the FRSC Sector Commander in Benue, Mr. David Mendie, said the initiative was in line with a directive from the headquarters of the FRSC.

“Our week-long special sallah patrol started on Aug. 17 and will end on Aug. 26.

“The sallah may be over for workers, who are resuming today, but we still have other travelers like business men and women returning home or going out of town to their bases.”

Mendie noted that there was need to conduct free eye tests and treatments, to reduce road accidents during festive seasons and after.

“We are conducting eye tests for drivers because it has come to our knowledge that bad eye sights also contribute to road crashes on our roads,’’ he said.

Earlier, a representative of the optometrist association, Dr Daniel Uwaoma, said the association had partnered with the FRSC to organise free eye examinations and treatment for drivers with bad eye sights.

“Having detected these defects, we will make recommendations and direct affected drivers to a specialised clinic for further treatment.

“Glasses and further treatment recommended by the optometrists on ground will be given to the tested drivers with eye defects,’’ he said.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mr. Tony Nyam, thanked the FRSC and eye doctors for their kind gesture.

“On our part we will ensure that we abide by what have been taught here,” he said.