NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Command, said it arraigned 818 motorists for various traffic offences in mobile courts sitting in Kano from January to date.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Kabir Daura, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

“From January to date, the corps has arraigned 818 motorists for various traffic offences in the state; out of the number, 723 were convicted while 95 were discharged and acquitted.

READ ALSO Gov. Bello warns against rejection of corps members

“Our major challenge now is that drivers carry excessive loads from Kano and wait until late in the evening when they noticed that our men have left the road before they travel out.

“Over loading is dangerous, we have decided to embark on total war against it; that is why the recalcitrant drivers wait until night before they leave Kano,” he said.

According to him, the commission has also initiated strategies aimed at nipping traffic offences in the bud and would soon start striking at the ugly trend.

Daura appealed to motorists to always operate according to the rules and regulations of driving to save lives.