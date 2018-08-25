Second chance

One would think that after he was brought back to life from the land of the dead, he would give up and find his way back to Nigeria. But that did not happen. Ephraim was prepared to continue with the mission. “After about one week, we went back to our camp where we attempted again to cross but this time; the sea wave swept us to a different country entirely. The wave was as high as a three-storey building. So, it was fishermen who rescued us and carried us back to Libya the second time. Meanwhile, many of us died during this second trial just like it happened during the first one.”

Attempt number three

Even so this could not deter Ephraim. He took a third leap of faith. “After about two weeks when the sea had calmed down, we boarded again the third time; they pushed us into the sea. We had gone to a point called mortar when our boat developed an engine problem. The engine just went off and we were at the middle of the sea. The fishermen tried to push us with their machine but it couldn’t push the boat, so, another boat came and towed us back to Libya. This time, nobody died; we all went back safely to Libya.

Last attempt

Emboldened by his survival of this third attempt, coupled with his desperation to enter Europe, he jumped into the sea the fourth time. But, this time, prison gate beckoned at him and it was only his experience in the prison that restored his senses and prompted his decision to return to his fatherland. “After several weeks, we made the fourth attempt at crossing the sea but this time, it was the Libyan militants that intercepted our boat, arrested us, and returned us to Libya where we were thrown into an underground prison. We had spent almost four hours sailing on the sea before the interception. We had left the Libyan territory and were already on the blue sea, which is clearly an Italian territory. We were already seeing dolphins before an Italian helicopter hovered above us, took our photograph, and zoomed off. We were happy that at last we had crossed over, but suddenly, another boat with double exhaust pipes emerged from behind us. And all we heard was “Gamigamiloto; gamigamizeturuma, gaba’ meaning ‘stupid people; where do you think you are going?’ And this is something that has never happened before. You can’t go to another country’s territory to make arrest but that was exactly what these Libyan militants did. They arrested us right inside the Italian territory and took us back to Libya. They hurled us into the Melila prison at the back of an oil refinery in Tripoli. I spent four months inside the prison without hearing from any of my people; nobody knew my whereabouts in those four months.”