From Megacity to Truckcity

The long-talked-about megacity status of Lagos is under threat… Former Governor Tinubu built infrastructure to justify that emerging status.

Cosmas Omegoh

On many roads in Lagos, things have fallen apart. The city’s streets are gone to trucks. And government cannot come to the rescue. Sheer confusion is unleashed everywhere. Pain reigns; it is every man unto himself.

On many streets, gridlocks are the phenomenon. Even the blind can see this. So, Lagos residents are forced to deal with the strange phenomenon.

Before the seat of power was moved to Abuja, Lagos was known as a city of gridlocks. But over time, the problem has grown in scale and proportion. Still, it did not present itself as the menace as it is now. Back then, vehicles could drive straight from Oshodi to Apapa without much hassle. Stubborn Lagos bus conductors could be seen perching at their danfo doors, screaming “Wharf straight,” warning prospective passengers that they were not prepared to stop midway until they hit the port city. From the mainland, vehicles could drive freely to Apapa and Lagos Island and return in good time. Traffic hiccups were occasionally experienced, especially when there was a breakdown. But now, residents of Lagos suffer far more than that.

Over the past three years, the traffic situation in Lagos has changed considerably. Now, it has taken a dramatic turn for the worse. From nowhere, articulated vehicles have descended on the city’s streets like a swarm of locusts. Their arrival was steady. And now, there is hardly any major road around the wharf where people are not experiencing severe pain. Space on such streets – including various inner-city streets – have been taken over, leaving motorists and commuters in despair.

As it is, the long-talked-about megacity status of Lagos is under threat, if not rubbished. In eight years of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure in office as Lagos State governor, he mounted the Eko megacity campaign. Experts, however, believe that the area’s megacity status is self-imposed on account of its population, which is in excess of 10 million inhabitants. Whichever way the argument goes, the truth is that former Governor Tinubu built some infrastructure to justify that emerging status. He also established the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to contain the traffic menace. His successor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, also brought significant improvement to the metropolis. The current governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has continued in similar stead. He has, so far, tried to solve a good part of the traffic gridlocks in the Berger and Oworonshoki axis. With such improvements, some are beginning to believe in the megacity idea. Some people, including the state government, prefer to now see Lagos as a smart city.