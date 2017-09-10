From Ghana-must-go to Ghana-is-smarter

DID you see the news about the birth of the multi- billion dollar University of Ghana Medical Cen- tre, a hospital designed to provide cutting edge medical service that Ghanaians had been seeking in advanced countries? The 1000-bed facility was put together by an Israeli entity. Wow, I said to myself. World class facility in Ghana and then I heard the Interim CEO of the hospital, Prof Aaron Lawson, say,‘ We are not looking only at Ghana but also at the sub-region.’And it got me thinking. The television report was done in 2016. Was it a fluke, a PR stunt? I put a call to those who should know and I was told that the hospital is currently recruiting. So, it is not a fake news hos- pital. It is real, a next door reality and reminder of what Nigeria cannot do. Am I promoting Ghana? Did I win a PR ac- count to promote this new hospital? No, I’m doing it for free because it’s filling a void in my heart. Because there is no hospital like that in Ni- geria that I can gush over and decorate with purple prose. There is no government-owned hospital in my oil-rich country that is ready to harness and harvest all the low-hanging fruits of health issues in Nigeria and in this part of Africa. And a world class hospital in Nigeria by Nigeria is in itself a low-hanging fruit for any smart government to pluck and pocket. It can be built in four years. It can be equipped in four years. It can be up and running and an all-time legacy of any govern- ment. Just imagine how it can silence the racing tongues of APC traducers and Buhari abusers. I just imagine everybody calling it the Buhari Hos- pital. The present Minister of Health would have gone down in history as the man who made the health services in the country a foreign exchange earning sector of the economy. How many times have I written about this, one world-class health complex in Nigeria, not just to care for Nigerians but also to stem exit of our hard-earned forex via medical tourism? Why we don’t have one is still a mystery. Customs has de- clared more revenue. The FIRS has declared tril- lions. We can get investors involved from all over. One hospital, just one hospital that the whole world will talk about. But how can we when our ‘dispensaries’have no dispensers, General Hospi- talswithout generallybasicneeds? How is it rocket science, doing just one thing and doing it well? How difficult can it be for a na- tion like Nigeria to replicate just one world class hospital in India, Germany or United Kingdom? We ought to even have 36! Yes, a top of the range Eye Specialist Hospital in Gombe, Women’s Hospital in Rivers, Cardiology Centre in Lagos, Orthopaedic Centre in Osun and so on and so forth. Will the people in Lagos not go to Gombe for Cataract and Glaucoma solutions instead of begging and appealing for alms on television and radio for N3m to go to India while the case de-

teriorates? And let no governor tell us he cannot afford in four years to bring in equipment for one, just one area of specialization because that would be a lie before God and man. What exactly is our problem? Are we so poor or we just can’t think? Why does every deliver- able end up looking like enriching Uranium for nuclear warheads? Why do we see great things in other places and can’t replicate it here? Why, for instance, is the Dubai Mall better run and orga- nized than the Murtala Mohammed International Airport? You step out of a mall, an ordinary mall in Dubai and there are taxis waiting in an ordered line . In Lagos, right from inside the arrival hall, 10 drivers and 10 touts harass one passenger, struggle to get his luggage. You don’t know where the cab is or how it looks. You are not even sure they are not kidnappers. Yet, every President swears in two ministers for Transport like any other Ministry. A mall, an international Airport, side by side and Nigeria just can’t run a taxi service at its international airport. Are you feeling my frustration?

Anyway back to my world class anger, so now, can all our leaders present and past who have not been able to give us one world class hospital all our national life take a bow, no, kneel down and worship at the feet of smart Ghanaians who know what to do with revenue apart from just issuing press releases about their bank balances. What is the size of Ghana compared to Lagos, one of the 36 states in Nigeria? Does Ghana just have more thinkers, more focused leaders with enough balls to leave a legacy? See some of the Nigerians doing well in Medicine abroad. Dr Oluyemi Badero, a New York-based Cardiolo- gist, Prof Ferdinand Ofodile, a Plastic Surgeon, Dr Chukwuma Okadigwe, Dr Beneth Omalu , a neuropathologist and forensic pathologist, Dr Oluyinka Olutoye, a paediatric surgeon, Dr Stan- ley Okoro, another plastic surgeon. The list is as