Fringe, Chord Net, Crepe still in vogue –Mary Bernard

CHRISTY ANYANWU

The fear of unemployment as an undergraduate pushed Mary Bernard, the Creative Director of Marimar’s clothing to embrace a Plan B as an undergraduate. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur with a thriving brand. She spoke about the latest fashion trends, fashion mistakes in women and vision for her brand.

Tell us your journey into fashion?

The ambition started way back in school, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti. After lectures and our reading sessions, I stayed back in the hostel sleeping. One day, a friend of mine called me that I should learn handwork aside education. She kept repeating that I should not put all my eggs in a basket as a student, because the way the country was moving, every student should learn a trade. Thank God I heeded her advice. I have never gained employment after graduation, because I have been living and feeding as a designer ever since we left school. She felt that since I loved fashion, becoming a designer would just be ideal for me. I attended Wuraola Clothing in Ado Ekiti. I spent almost a year and then moved to another shop to learn. I started my brand in 2012.

What would you say is in vogue on the fashion scene?

Chord net, fringe design and crepe are in vogue. These three things are still in vogue now.

In your definition, who is a stylish woman?

A fashionable woman is someone that dresses very well, for whom people look out. Your clothing aside your makeup brings out the best in you. The biggest mistake women make is wearing clothes that don’t fit because they don’t accept the body they have right now. You have to do that in order to figure out what looks good on you. And besides, confidence is the best accessory.

What’s your vision for Marimar’s Clothing?

My vision is to have a fashion school very soon, start my own fashion shows and also have my own models.

How do you source your fabrics?

Sometimes, I get them on line. But there are some fabrics you can’t get online. You need to purchase from the market, because you can’t get the colour of the fabric. In the market you pick your choice. Obviously seeing the fabric firsthand before you order is the way to go, but sometimes the online shop will have such a limited quantity available that by the time you receive the swatch and subsequently place your order, it’s all gone. Call the online store directly and ask if they think there is a danger of this happening with the particular fabric you like.

What style advice do you have for petite women?

They should have horizontal stripes on the top half to give the body some added curves. Avoid wearing a lot of black as this can make you look slimmer than you are. Clothing with structure and a peplum top or dress can help give the illusion of a fuller figure. Fabrics with some structure are great for creating the illusion of curve, but you don’t want to go too bulky, as this can make your frame look rigid. If you want to accentuate your figure, then clingy fabrics are great, but if you want to add curve to your frame, then avoid them and go for something thicker.