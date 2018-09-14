FrieslandCampina donates dairy products to IDP camp

According to Famurewa, the donation was aimed at improving the nutritional status of over 400 vulnerable children living in the camp, aged 4 to 15 years. Each child in the age bracket would receive a daily serving of fortified and nutritious Peak milk from September 7 till the end of the year.

“Through the years, our company has built a strong legacy on giving back to the society and this culture is preserved in our sustainability strategy and policy. With this symbolic donation, we are supporting government’s effort at solving issues of malnutrition and ensuring reduction of prevalent non-communicable diseases, by providing quality dairy nutrition,” Famurewa said.

The executive secretary of Nigeria Red Cross Society, Abuja branch, Mr. Simeon Nwaubani, thanked the company for the support given to the displaced persons, while highlighting the charitable roles organisations could play in helping needy communities.