– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - FrieslandCampina donates dairy products to IDP camp
14th September 2018 - Air Peace acquires 10 Boeing 737 for $1.13b
14th September 2018 - C’ River traders want FG to raise N10, 000 collateral free loan
13th September 2018 - FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector
13th September 2018 - Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms
13th September 2018 - School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna
13th September 2018 - Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze
13th September 2018 - Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation
Home / Lifeline / FrieslandCampina donates dairy products to IDP camp
FRIESLANDCAMPINA

FrieslandCampina donates dairy products to IDP camp

— 14th September 2018

Schumacher made the donation as part of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria’s four-month nutrition outreach to the facility.

Ore Famurewa

Hein Schumacher, Global CEO, Royal FrieslandCampina, Netherlands, recently donated dairy products and education materials to internally displaced persons at the Durumi IDP Camp in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Police withdrawal causes panic in Benue IDP camps

Schumacher made the donation as part of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria’s four-month nutrition outreach to the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Schumacher said: “FrieslandCampina is committed to its purpose, ‘Nourishing by Nature,’ which focuses on improving the overall health and nutrition status of the populations where it operates. As a company, we want to provide better nutrition for the world; we understand that a significant portion of the world’s population is faced with undernourishment. Milk is filled with a lot of essential nutrients and can make a positive contribution towards solving this challenge.”

In company with Roel van Neerbos, president, consumer dairy, Royal FrieslandCampina, The Netherlands; Ben Langat, managing director, and Ore Famurewa, corporate affairs director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria,

Schumacher, who was on a two-day working visit to Nigeria, made the donation through the Nigerian Red Cross Society, which would be fully accountable for the distribution of the products and also deliver the project with care.

According to Famurewa, the donation was aimed at improving the nutritional status of over 400 vulnerable children living in the camp, aged 4 to 15 years. Each child in the age bracket would receive a daily serving of fortified and nutritious Peak milk from September 7 till the end of the year.

“Through the years, our company has built a strong legacy on giving back to the society and this culture is preserved in our sustainability strategy and policy. With this symbolic donation, we are supporting government’s effort at solving issues of malnutrition and ensuring reduction of prevalent non-communicable diseases, by providing quality dairy nutrition,” Famurewa said.

The executive secretary of Nigeria Red Cross Society, Abuja branch, Mr. Simeon Nwaubani, thanked the company for the support given to the displaced persons, while highlighting the charitable roles organisations could play in helping needy communities.

 

Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AIR PEACE

Air Peace acquires 10 Boeing 737 for $1.13b

— 14th September 2018

Louis Ibah Air Peace Airline, on Thursday, signed a firm agreement with Boeing Corporation of the USA for the purchase of 10 of the latest Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The deal was sealed at the United States of America (USA) Consulate  in Lagos between Mr. Allen Onyema, Managing Director/CEO of Air Peace and Mr. Larry…

  • TRADERS

    C’ River traders want FG to raise N10, 000 collateral free loan

    — 14th September 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Traders in the popular Watt Market in Calabar, Cross River State, on Tuesday, demanded an upward review of the N10, 000 interest-free loans being given to boost their business to N20,000. Some of the Traders who spoke shortly after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo  unveiled the Federal Government’s programme tagged: Trader-Moni, in the state, where…

  • HEALTH SECTOR

    FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector

    — 13th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has said that the rivalry between doctors and nurses and the spate of industrial crises in the public sector has remained a clog in the wheel of development of the health sector in the country. Government revealed that Nigeria has been losing foreign exchange estimated at about $2 billion,…

  • GANDUJE

    Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

    — 13th September 2018

    Desmond Mgbo, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2019 governorship election to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, in Abuja. He was accompanied by a former minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, serving members…

  • SCHOOL FEEDING

    School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna

    — 13th September 2018

    The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has described as misleading, claims that the Federal Government is providing N50 per meal for pupils feeding in public primary schools, in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that some food vendors of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Kaura Local Government…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]