FrieslandCampina donates dairy products to IDP camp

Hein Schumacher, Global CEO, Royal FrieslandCampina, Netherlands, recently donated dairy products and education materials to internally displaced persons at the Durumi IDP Camp in Abuja.
Schumacher made the donation as part of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria’s four-month nutrition outreach to the facility.
Speaking on the occasion, Schumacher said: “FrieslandCampina is committed to its purpose, ‘Nourishing by Nature,’ which focuses on improving the overall health and nutrition status of the populations where it operates. As a company, we want to provide better nutrition for the world; we understand that a significant portion of the world’s population is faced with undernourishment. Milk is filled with a lot of essential nutrients and can make a positive contribution towards solving this challenge.”
In company with Roel van Neerbos, president, consumer dairy, Royal FrieslandCampina, The Netherlands; Ben Langat, managing director, and Ore Famurewa, corporate affairs director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria,
Schumacher, who was on a two-day working visit to Nigeria, made the donation through the Nigerian Red Cross Society, which would be fully accountable for the distribution of the products and also deliver the project with care.
According to Famurewa, the donation was aimed at improving the nutritional status of over 400 vulnerable children living in the camp, aged 4 to 15 years. Each child in the age bracket would receive a daily serving of fortified and nutritious Peak milk from September 7 till the end of the year.
“Through the years, our company has built a strong legacy on giving back to the society and this culture is preserved in our sustainability strategy and policy. With this symbolic donation, we are supporting government’s effort at solving issues of malnutrition and ensuring reduction of prevalent non-communicable diseases, by providing quality dairy nutrition,” Famurewa said.
The executive secretary of Nigeria Red Cross Society, Abuja branch, Mr. Simeon Nwaubani, thanked the company for the support given to the displaced persons, while highlighting the charitable roles organisations could play in helping needy communities.
