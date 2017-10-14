Fried Chicken and Chips

Ingredients (The quantity of ingredients depends on what you want)

•Flour

•Onions

•Garlic onions

• Ground black pepper

•Paprika

• Seasoning

•Salt

•Garlic salt

•1 quart vegetable oil for frying

•Chicken (Cut into pieces)

Directions

•Put the chicken in a bowl and wash properly with salt to remove sand and germs. Then mix with salt, pepper, onions, garlic, and marinate very well.

•Put the chicken on fire and cook until it is soft.

•Then bring down the chicken and put it in a sieve to drain water

•In a separate bowl mix with flour.

•Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

•Carefully place the chicken pieces in the hot oil until well browned.

•Remove and drain on sieve

Potatoe Chips

Ingredients

• Potatoes (about 2 pounds)

• Ice water

•Salt

•Garlic powder

•Pepper

•Oil for deep-fat frying

Directions

•Cut potatoes into very thin slices. Place in a large bowl; add ice water and salt. Soak for 30 minutes.

•Drain potatoes; place on sieve and pat dry. In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, celery salt and pepper; set aside.

•Fry potatoes in batches until it is golden brown, stirring frequently.

•Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on sieve.

•Serve hot