The friction over Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, explained that the President declined assent to the Bill because of “irregularities and draft errors.” Some of the errors can be found in Sections 18, 87 (14) of the Bill. According to Enang, Section 87(14) which stipulates a specific period within which political party primaries are required to be held, has unintended consequences that will leave INEC with only nine days to collate and compile lists of candidates and political parties as well as manage the primaries of the 91 registered political parties for the various elections.

Besides, the presidency has claimed that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018 did not amend Sections 31, 34 and 85. These sections stipulate times for the submission of lists of candidates and choice of convention, congresses for nominating candidates for election. Enang also said the President was justified to withhold assent to the Bill because neither the Constitution nor any written law allows him to edit, correct, amend or in any manner, alter the provision of any such Bill forwarded to him to reflect appropriate intent before assenting to it.

We do not agree that the reasons given by the presidency for declining assent to the Bill were substantial enough. The President should have considered the larger interest of the country and other critical amendments by the legislature and sign the Bill into law. Critical issues captured in the new electoral bill include sequence of elections, funding of the electoral commission, electronic voting and legislation for local government administration. These issues are more critical to a transparent transition next year than a dissent based on typographical errors as cited by the presidency.

READ ALSO: Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage

One of the highpoints of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018 is Section 25 of the 2010 Electoral Act which provides the sequence of elections and time-frame of election into the Office of the Presidency. The two arms of the government sharply disagree on that, and the matter is still in the courts. Another highpoint of new electoral bill is Section 52(2) which gives formal codification of the use of electronic devices in our elections, such as the card reader for accreditation and authentication of voters and electronic transmission of results from the polling stations to the collating centres. However, the new section also allows INEC to adopt “any other method of voting as may be determined by the commission from time to time”.