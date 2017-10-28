The Sun News
Latest
28th October 2017 - Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property
28th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA
28th October 2017 - The 5 laws dad gave me – Elvina Ibru
28th October 2017 - How to make your woman reach orgasm
28th October 2017 - Being a Dad : How to help your children understand death
28th October 2017 - Being a MOM : What to do when you don’t like your child’s best friend
28th October 2017 - Check the ugly trade in children
28th October 2017 - How to make most delicious scrambled egg
28th October 2017 - Chill with Chapman cocktail drink
28th October 2017 - Incredible health benefits of paw paw
Home / Cover / National / Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property

Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property

— 28th October 2017

There appears to be more troubles for fugitive former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, as the Appeal Court on Friday ordered temporary forfeiture of his assets to the Federal Government over his evasion of court summons to answer fraud charges.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed an appeal filed by him, seeking to set aside the decision of the Federal High Court, Lagos which empowered the EFCC to attach all the assets belonging to the ex-militant. Justice Ibrahim N. Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos had on February 19, 2016 made an order attaching Tompolo’s properties for failure to appear to answer the charges against him.  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on December 15, 2015 instituted a criminal charge against Tompolo and nine others over allegations of fraud at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

However, despite substituted service of the court summons effected on him, Tompolo refused to appear in court. Consequently, Justice Buba issued a warrant of arrest against him. Armed with the warrant of arrest, the EFCC launched a manhunt for him, but could not effect his arrest. On February 19, 2016, the Commission, through its counsel, Festus Keyamo, SAN, prayed the Court for an order attaching the properties of Tompolo by seizure, pending his arrest or appearance before the Court.

The court granted the Commission’s request prompting Tompolo to appeal against the decision. However, in a unanimous judgment yesterday, the Court of Appeal held that Tompolo cannot be heard complaining that his properties are attached by the Court below, when he has not come to answer to the summons against him.

The court held that the option available to Tompolo is to appear before the Federal High Court to apply for the order to be discharged, instead of filing the appeal. The Court of Appeal was of the view that his private right of property has not been breached by the said order.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property

— 28th October 2017

There appears to be more troubles for fugitive former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, as the Appeal Court on Friday ordered temporary forfeiture of his assets to the Federal Government over his evasion of court summons to answer fraud charges. The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed an appeal filed by him, seeking…

  • Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA

    — 28th October 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Barely 21 days to the Anambra State governorship election, chances of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) received a big boost, as the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, defected with about 2,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to…

  • Binatone unveils trade fair bonanza

    — 28th October 2017

    Binatone customers in Nigeria are in for a great time with a double bonanza of fabulous discounts of 10%, plus free gifts galore, with every purchase at this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair which will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square complex, Onikan, Lagos between November 3 and 12. The Managing Director of Binatone products…

  • Anchor borrowers: How we saved N216bn on rice importation – BOA

    — 28th October 2017

    Nigeria has saved over $600m dollars (N216bn) from the importation of rice from Thailand and other countries since the nation’s domestic mass production flooded the markets under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. The figure represents a fraction of a staggering $22bn (N7.92tr) spent on importation of foods into the country annually prior to the advent of…

  • Nigeria’s inflation to fall to single digit mid-2018 – Emefiele

    — 28th October 2017

    Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele said on Friday he expected inflation rate to fall at a faster pace and hit high single digit rates mid-next year. “We are very optimistic that food prices will come down and as they come down, it will help to complement the reduction in core inflation,” Emefiele told journalists…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share