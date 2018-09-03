The Nigerian aviation sector has over the years seen more foreign interest dominate its affairs, particularly in the airline industry where the absence of a national carrier has translated into the non-reciprocity of over 70 Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with foreign countries. It is an ugly trend that has left Nigeria’s sky open to foreign airlines like British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, South African Airways, Air France/KLM, Lufthansa, and Ethiopian Airlines, among others, to enjoy multiple-route flight designations from Nigeria’s international airports.

But as part of its foray into Africa, China is providing a $500million credit facility for the construction of new terminals at the Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Kano airports. The airport projects undertaken under a 20-year Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, (CCECC) is not only creating jobs for Nigerians, but also ensures that China benefits in the long run given the 3 per cent interest rate attached to the loan. Nigeria’s effort to float a national carrier is also attracting foreign interest from Europe and Middle-East carriers.

Tillerson said Chinese investments “do not bring significant job creation locally” and criticised how the country structures loans to African governments, saying if a government accepts a Chinese loan and “gets into trouble,” it can “lose control of its own infrastructure or its own resources through default.”

He added: “We are not in any way attempting to keep Chinese ‘dollars’ from Africa,” he said, “(but) it is important that African countries carefully consider the terms of those agreements and not forfeit their sovereignty.”

This coming as the US government recently warned Nigeria and other African countries to be wary of Chinese loans.

Available records however show that the Chinese government has pumped billions of dollars into infrastructure projects across the continent, although critics have argued there was often little gains for local economies because Chinese firms and nationals build the roads and rails and also supply raw materials and equipment.

The third reason advanced as possible reason European countries’ latest new “ missionary journey” could also be the alarming rate of Chinese government’s investment in Africa.

This was as latest statistical study revealed that seven Nigerians are said to be descending into extreme poverty every minute.

Commenting on this newly fond romance, the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said the new scramble for Africa should not be seen as a threat to African economies or markets, but rather a win-win situation for everyone.

He explained that a country like China has invested heavily in Nigeria and is expected that it would naturally want to expand its markets.

‘‘If you have to look at the global context in dealing with this subject matter, you would realise that there are tariff wars which are giving way to multilateral deals, which also involve the United States. Unfortunately, Africa is not involved in any of these trade wars. So naturally, Africa would be the ‘bride’ in this instance for raw materials and markets.”

Again, he said, “if we are to examine growth, Africa’s purchasing power is increasing and therefore these countries are wooing Africa as market. And more important is the opportunity for investments,” he said, adding that African countries are more reliable and reform-oriented, and more likely to honour their obligations.

‘‘So what is China doing? China is selling goods to Nigeria, investing in Nigeria and trading with Nigeria. So Africa is a very important ally. So don’t let us look at it as if it’s a newly discovered approach. It is the most important development at this time because there is competition. They are cooperating and competing with one another. And by this, I mean the United States, China and Europeans are cooperating and competing against each other.”

READ ALSO: Buhari rejoices with China on Lunar New Year

Using Nigeria as a case study, he said, “we have a market where they buy finished goods and we have a country that wants to invest in infrastructure and needs to borrow money, while on the other hand, there is a country that has raw materials they can buy from leading to a three dimensional economic puzzle that is being sought by this new scramble for Africa.”

As per the notion that this new scramble for Africa may lead to dumping, Rewane maintained that there is no such thing as that because markets are so efficient these days, stating that even if a country dumps, somebody is losing and paying for it because it is being subsidised either by the government or taxpayers, which invariably means that the product would be sold below the cost price.

‘‘In this instance, you cannot use the 19th century economic clichés like dumping and industry protection to relate with 21st century economic realities. That won’t be valid in 2018,’’ he affirmed.