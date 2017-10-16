Fresh Plateau killings: 29 victims buried in one grave
From Gyang Bere, Jos
The 29 victims of the assault and attack on a Plateau village Monday have been buried in a one large grave.
Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had attacked the villagers in a classroom, at primary school Nkiedonwhro, in Nkiedonwhro Village of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
National President of Irigwe Development Association, Sunday Abdu confirmed the mass burial during a press briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State, Jos.
“Twenty seven persons mostly women and children were slain in a classroom in the early hours of Monday, two other persons died in the hospital and three others sustained gun shots injuries.
“The gunmen killed five persons Friday night, a day Plateau State government declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Bassa LGA and six persons were also killed in a different village on Sunday night and we lost 27 in the early hours of Monday who have been given mass burial.”
Daily Sun gathered that the villagers had fled to the primary school for fear of night attack, following persistent killings in the neighbouring villages, only for the attackers to trail then to the school and killed 27 persons.
Member representing Jos North/Bassa in the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Kwande called on federal government to investigate the fresh killing and bring the perpetrators to book.
He pleaded with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to over 5,000 persons mostly women and children who have been displaced from the affected villages.
Our correspondent who visited the affected village, report that traumatized and agonizing women, children and the aged were seeing dragging their children with their loads fleeing the community to Jos city for safety.
Also, Chairman of Ropp Development Association, Joseph Chollom Jack and BECO president, Yusuf Fwam have called on Governor Simon Lalong to introduce measures arrest those who killed former Head of Service, Moses Gwom and the fresh killing in Bassa.
