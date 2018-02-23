Fresh Green drops Asiri

Italy-based Nigerian Afro hip hop act, Fresh Green, has dropped a hot new single, entitled Asiri (Gossip), featuring Wizboy.

Currently on massive rotation, Asiri is a love song, which tells a girl to forget about the gossip and concentrate on developing their love, because he is in love with her, and that is all that matters.

Fresh Green has dropped several singles including One In A Million, featuring fast rising R&B act, Homie J, Issue featuring Slow Dog and Skelebe which dropped in the third quarter of last year, the same year the video of One In A Million dropped.

In a telephone chat, Fresh Green, who spoke from his base in Italy, appeals to his fans to listen to Asiri and get another feel of him. He appreciated radio DJs, OAPs and all his fans helping to build the Fresh Green brand, promising them that the best is yet to come and that he will surely keep representing them.

Ben Emeh, the artiste manager of Fresh Green, also revealed that Fresh Green Entertainment would release a full album in the second quarter of 2018.