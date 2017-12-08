The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - Fresh fuel crisis looms as PENGASSAN threatens nationwide strike
8th December 2017 - 2019 presidency: Ohanaeze gives conditions for Igbo support
7th December 2017 - FG begins recruitment into MDAs
7th December 2017 - I’m still in PDP national chair’s race, says Ladoja
7th December 2017 - Osinbajo tasks new Akarigbo to galvanise subjects for development
7th December 2017 - Mrs. Azikiwe, Nnia Nwodo, others to grace FUNAI’s 2nd convocation
7th December 2017 - Ortom urges women to be active economic players
7th December 2017 - FCT police parade 3 robbery suspects
7th December 2017 - U.S: Franken to resign from Senate following reports of sexual misconduct
7th December 2017 - Husband killer: Court returns accused wife to prison custody
Home / Business / Cover / Fresh fuel crisis looms as PENGASSAN threatens nationwide strike

Fresh fuel crisis looms as PENGASSAN threatens nationwide strike

— 8th December 2017

By Bimbola Oyesola

another round of fuel crisis may be in the offing as Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), yesterday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, which will culminate in the shutting down of all oil and gas installations nationwide from December 18.

According to the union, the shut down will include disruptions to fuel supply and distribution across the country as a result of the unfair labour practices and seemly untameable posture of some indigenous oil and gas companies and marginal field operators by relevant agencies of government. The fresh threat comes as the Federal Government yesterday took far reaching measures to halt the current fuel scarcity across the country.

The association recalls that its communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of October 13, 2017 held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, noted as one of the resolutions thereof, the condemnation of indigenous oil and gas companies and marginal field operators, concerning their anti-labour posture and practices including the termination of the employment of any worker who has indicated willingness to belong to the union.

“Those who are threatened and compelled to disown the union are then treated as slave workers within their own country,” the union stated, adding that, “the case of Neconde Energy Ltd (of Nestoil Group of Companies) is particularly worrisome as the issue of dignity in labour and infringement on workers’ rights to freedom of association is foreign to them leading to dehumanisation and mass sack of workers that joined the union in total disregard to rule of engagement and the laws of the land. The actions of companies such as Neconde in mass sack of Nigerian workers contribute in no small measure to the unending militancy in the Niger Delta.

“This company has not only conducted itself as being above the provisions of extant laws and regulations guiding the operations of oil and gas companies in Nigeria, but has also severally boasted that no government agency can call it to order.

“It was therefore no surprise that Neconde has defied multiple interventions from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the top management of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) for the company to toe the path of law and order and comply with Nigerian labour laws.

“The company is apparently bolstered by the fact that it has continued, without any sanctions from government regulatory authorities, to flagrantly breach the provisions of the Personal Income Tax Amendment Act (PITA) and Pension Reform Act (PRA) by not remitting deducted income taxes and pension contributions to the Lagos and Delta states’ boards of internal revenue and authorised Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) respectively.

The owners and management of Neconde therefore believe that they are above the laws and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

PENGASSSAN said it decided to embark on the industrial action having explored all options without getting the necessary understanding, and an apparent failure of relevant authorities of government to call these recalcitrant organisations to order, especially Neconde.

“PENGASSAN gives the Federal Government and its relevant agencies seven days’ notice to embark on nationwide strike effective December 18, 2017 if it fails to direct the management of  Neconde and other companies to recall our sacked members  as the only option to address this injustice and lawlessness,” the union threatened.

It, however, appealed to all Nigerians to show understanding and to use this window to stockpile adequate quantity of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products that will last them during the upcoming festive period as the strike would be indefinite.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fresh fuel crisis looms as PENGASSAN threatens nationwide strike

— 8th December 2017

By Bimbola Oyesola another round of fuel crisis may be in the offing as Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), yesterday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, which will culminate in the shutting down of all oil and gas installations nationwide from December 18. According to the union, the…

  • 2019 presidency: Ohanaeze gives conditions for Igbo support

    — 8th December 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi and Aloysius Madu, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has given conditions for Ndigbo to support any presidential candidate in 2019. President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, who gave the conditions yesterday, in a chat with newsmen at Ohanaeze secretariat, said Igbo would only support a presidential candidate…

  • FG begins recruitment into MDAs

    — 7th December 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria (FCSC) has begun recruitment into some ministries and agencies, urging all unemployed Nigerians with the requisite qualifications to apply online. A notice from the commission on Thursday listed the ministries having vacancies as Federal Ministry of Information, Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry…

  • I’m still in PDP national chair’s race, says Ladoja

    — 7th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of Oyo State and the party’s national chairmanship aspirant, Rashidi Ladoja, has said he has not backed out of the race. Ladoja spoke through his media aide, Lanre Latinwo, against the backdrop of online news media reports…

  • Osinbajo tasks new Akarigbo to galvanise subjects for development

    — 7th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the new Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, to use his stool, to galvanise his subjects for the development of Remo. Osinbajo, who described the installation of Oba Ajayi “as a monumental historical event”, equally, implored the monarch to ensure his reign marks the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share