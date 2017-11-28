Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman



From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The crisis in the Ondo State the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems not to abate yet as a faction of the party comprising eminent leaders Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in the suspended former state chairman of the party, Mr Isaac Kekemeke.

Kekemeke was suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party following strong division in the party occasioned by the outcome of the last governorship primary election which produced Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the party’s flag bearer for the last governorship election.

The ousted chairman who was replaced by Mr. Ade Adetimehin had since vacated the party’s secretariat and a suit was instituted on his behalf by some members of the party who felt worried by his suspension from the party.

However, some leaders of the party including its National Vice chairman (South West), Chief Pius Akinyelure, a senator representing Ondo North senatorial district, Prof. Ajayi Borrofice and the Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Mr Bola Ilori rising from a stakeholders meeting of the party held passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Kekemeke.

The APC leaders who attended the meeting held in Akure, the state capital declared that Kekemeke remains the chairman of the party in the state, while they passed a vote of no confidence in Adetimehin.

Also, the party leaders expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and that of Governor Akeredolu in Ondo.

They unanimously resolved to grant unconditional ‘amnesty’ to party members that expressed their grievances by contesting the 2016 governorship election under other political parties.

At the end of the meeting, Kekemeke said “We are very conscious of the need to deliver more votes to president Buhari more than we did in 2015. Although we thank God that we still won the 2016 gubernatorial election but the huge reduction in the votes scored by

APC in the election has taught us the need to bring everybody on board for the good of APC in Ondo state.”