The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Frenchman becomes first person in world to get ‘third face’ transplant
18th April 2018 - International inspectors enter Syria’s chemical site
18th April 2018 - Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug
18th April 2018 - Agony in Ebonyi village as violent wind hits 72 villages in Edda clan
18th April 2018 - How to end farmers/herders clashes with ADR — Ben Odoh, CEO, Negotiation PowerHouse
18th April 2018 - Obiano’s wife lifts widow with house
18th April 2018 - Fear grips Owerri residents as rainy season begins
18th April 2018 - Again, Umuleri raises the alarm, calls on Obiano, police to act fast
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium
18th April 2018 - Anti-corruption war: EFCC chair woos Abuja residents
Home / World News / Frenchman becomes first person in world to get ‘third face’ transplant
world

Frenchman becomes first person in world to get ‘third face’ transplant

— 18th April 2018

The first person in the world to receive two facial transplants has said he is feeling well, three months after his latest groundbreaking operation.

Jérôme Hamon had his first transplanted face removed last year after signs of rejection following a treatment with an incompatible antibiotic during a cold. The 43 year old remained in a hospital in Paris without a face for two months while a compatible donor was sought.

He said: “The first [face] I accepted immediately. This time it’s the same.” Mr Hamon suffers from neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic condition that caused severe disfiguring tumours on his face.

His first transplant, in 2010, was a success, but he caught a common cold in 2015 and was given antibiotics. The drug was incompatible with the immunosuppressive treatment he was having to prevent a rejection of the transplanted material.

The first signs of rejection came in 2016 and last November, the face, suffering from necrosis, had to be removed. Hamon lived without a face in a room at Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris without being able to see, speak or hear until January, when a face donor was found and the second transplant carried out.

To avoid further rejection, Hamon dubbed “the man with three faces” by French media had special treatment to clean the blood prior to the transplant. His new face remains smooth and motionless, and his skull, skin and features are yet to be fully aligned. But he is positive about his recovery.

“If I hadn’t accepted this new face it would have been terrible. It’s a question of identity… But here we are, it’s good, it’s me,” he told AFP news agency from the hospital, where he is still recovering.

“I’m 43 and the donor was 22 so I’m 22 again,” he told French TV. The hours-long operation was led by Prof Laurent Lantieri, a specialist in hand and face transplants who carried out Mr Hamon’s initial surgery eight years ago. “Today, we know that a double transplant is feasible, it’s no longer in the field of research,” he told Le Parisien newspaper (in French).

Anaesthetist Bernard Cholley said: “Anyone who loses their face and then has to wait for a hypothetical transplant for an unknown length of time – that’s something that no-one has ever had to go through here.

“I’m amazed by the courage of a patient who has been able to get through such an ordeal.”

The first face transplant was carried out in 2005 in northern France. Since then, some 40 operations have been performed around the world.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia

Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears

— 18th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government. This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances.  The…

  • INEC

    INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs

    — 18th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has administered tha oath of office on seven new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), bringing the number of RECs to 33. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who administered the oath, in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that the new RECs would contribute to the commission’s determination to make…

  • Buhari

    2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman

    — 18th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed  a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and  rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019. A statement issued by the Director General of  the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,  said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of…

  • APC

    … Appointment not APC affair –Party

    — 18th April 2018

    •We’re not surprised –PDP, Yakasai •It’s hypocritical, says Odumakin Chinelo Obogo, with agency report The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the appointment of rights activist and lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation. The APC said it has nothing to do with…

  • NMA

    ERGP: Bill Gates told Nigeria naked truth –NMA

    — 18th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates, told Nigeria the truth when he said the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) will not take the country far. The NMA also said handling of the advice, which fizzled after it trended few days on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share