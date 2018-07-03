French president inaugurates new Alliance Francaise office complex in Lagos

All roads lead to Ikoyi, Lagos, tomorrow, when French President, Emmanuel Macron, inaugurates the brand new Alliance Francaise complex.

President Macron will arrive Lagos, today, on a visit to Nigeria and commissioning of the new edifice, which will serve as the Alliance Francaise’s headquarters in Nigeria, is one of the activities lined up exclusively for the visit.

The new complex, located on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, will be inaugurated in a ceremony that will be attended by the crème de la crème, including top government officials, captains of industry, the French

Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer and members of the diplomatic community.

An international organisation that aims to promote French language and culture around the world, the Alliance Francaise, is a French language and cultural centre with over 10 associations across the country located in Lagos, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt. Others are Enugu, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Kano, Kaduna states.

The new edifice of Alliance Francaise in Ikoyi is an architectural masterpieces which will serve as centre of excellence for teaching of French and making French culture and the culture of French-speaking countries better known as well as foster cultural diversity through the promotion of all cultures in Nigeria.