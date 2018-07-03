The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - French president inaugurates new Alliance Francaise office complex in Lagos
3rd July 2018 - NLC scribe, Ugboaja, joins Reps race
3rd July 2018 - Nsukka zone endorses Ugwuanyi for second term
3rd July 2018 - We lost our biggest development opportunity to stomach infrastructure -Fashola
3rd July 2018 - Ebonyi bans over-the-counter sale of antibiotics, analgesics
3rd July 2018 - Court sentences rapist to life imprisonment
3rd July 2018 - Policemen protest as Osinbajo summons IGP
3rd July 2018 - Tanker explosion: Lagos to prosecute truck owner, driver
3rd July 2018 - Court grants ex-NSA, Dasuki, bail, orders immediate release
3rd July 2018 - FG playing ‘double standard’ with killings – Catholic bishops
Home / National / French president inaugurates new Alliance Francaise office complex in Lagos
ALLIANCE FRANCAISE

French president inaugurates new Alliance Francaise office complex in Lagos

— 3rd July 2018

All roads lead to Ikoyi, Lagos, tomorrow, when French President, Emmanuel Macron, inaugurates the brand new Alliance Francaise complex.

President Macron will arrive Lagos, today, on a visit to Nigeria and commissioning of the new edifice, which will serve as the Alliance Francaise’s headquarters in Nigeria, is one of the activities lined up exclusively for the visit.

The new complex, located on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, will be inaugurated in a ceremony that will be attended by the crème de la crème, including top government officials, captains of industry, the French

Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer and members of the diplomatic community.

An international organisation that aims to promote French language and culture around the world, the Alliance Francaise, is a French language and cultural centre with over 10 associations across the country located in Lagos, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt. Others are Enugu, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Kano, Kaduna states.

The new edifice of Alliance Francaise in Ikoyi is an architectural masterpieces which will serve as centre of excellence for teaching of French and making French culture and the culture of French-speaking countries better known as well as foster cultural diversity through the promotion of all cultures in Nigeria.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ALLIANCE FRANCAISE

French president inaugurates new Alliance Francaise office complex in Lagos

— 3rd July 2018

All roads lead to Ikoyi, Lagos, tomorrow, when French President, Emmanuel Macron, inaugurates the brand new Alliance Francaise complex. President Macron will arrive Lagos, today, on a visit to Nigeria and commissioning of the new edifice, which will serve as the Alliance Francaise’s headquarters in Nigeria, is one of the activities lined up exclusively for…

  • EMMA UGBOAJA

    NLC scribe, Ugboaja, joins Reps race

    — 3rd July 2018

    Remi Adefulu The Assistant Secretary General of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Mr Emma Ugboaja, has declared intent to contest for the Bende Federal Constituency seat in Abia State. In a statement issued in Lagos, last week, the activist, who is also a lawyer, said his entrance into the race is to bring his experience…

  • FASHOLA - STOMACH INFRASTRUCTURE - DEVELOPMENT

    We lost our biggest development opportunity to stomach infrastructure -Fashola

    — 3rd July 2018

    Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said Nigeria lost its best opportunity for massive development to stomach infrastructure between 2007 and 2015. Fashola, who was a guest lecturer during the Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture (HMML) of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, yesterday, said: “While other oil producing countries were…

  • Court sentences rapist to life IMPRISONMENT

    Court sentences rapist to life imprisonment

    — 3rd July 2018

    Air Force personnel rapes 9-year-old Moshood Adebayo and Molly Kilete A Lagos State High Court has sentenced Ediong Udoh, a 25-year-old man, to life imprisonment for defiling a 16-year-old girl. The rapist, Udoh, was yesterday found guilty of defilement and sexual assault by penetration, contrary to sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of…

  • POLICEMEN

    Policemen protest as Osinbajo summons IGP

    — 3rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, and Molly Kilete, Abuja Mobile policemen in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday, staged a protest over non-payment of their allowances. The protesting policemen barricaded the command’s headquarters located on Maiduguri-Kano Expressway. The protest disrupted traffic on the road. One of protesting policemen, said they were angry over non-payment of their allowances in the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share