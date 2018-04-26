The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - French PM warns of ‘turbulence’ if striking Air France staff reject pay offer
26th April 2018 - Man dies in mid-bow while praying in mosque
26th April 2018 - Sexual harassment in tertiary institutions
26th April 2018 - ‘Lazy’ hoodlums attacked me
26th April 2018 - Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time
26th April 2018 - UN Human Rights chief allowed to visit protest-hit Ethiopian region
26th April 2018 - California arrests ex-cop DeAngelo for serial killings 40 years after
26th April 2018 - Omo-Agege tells our story
26th April 2018 - Envoy hails Nigerians in China
26th April 2018 - Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers
Home / World News / French PM warns of ‘turbulence’ if striking Air France staff reject pay offer
French PM Edouard Philippe - AIR FRANCE strike

French PM warns of ‘turbulence’ if striking Air France staff reject pay offer

— 26th April 2018

Reuters/NAN

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Thursday warned of “turbulence” if Air France staff unions who are striking reject pay offer.

Air France is balloting staff over its offer of a seven per cent pay rise over four years, after unions rejected the proposal as too modest.

Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac has said it would be hard for him to stay if staff vote against the offer.

Philippe said Janaillac had shown “courage” by putting his job on the line and warned that a negative vote could further harm the company.

“If the consultation did not produce the results he hoped for and he took the consequences, everyone should fasten their seat belts because the turbulence will not be minor,” he told Europe 1 radio.

“A company that loses its boss in these conditions is not well placed to face the future.”

The industrial action, affecting about 30 percent of Air France flights, has coincided with French railway strikes over the last month, resulting in widespread travel disruption.

SNCF workers have launched a series of protests against reform plans by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, designed to stem the state-owned railway’s losses and cut debt.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Envoy hails Nigerians in China

— 26th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding. Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China. In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education,…

  • Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state. Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against…

  • Dickson

    APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 26th April 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State. Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.  The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo,…

  • Reps summon Buhari over killings

    — 26th April 2018

    • Threaten to shutdown National Assembly • CAN calls Christians out for protest • Presidency reacts Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Job Osazuwa and Chukwudi Nweje The House of Representatives, yesterday,  summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts being made by government to check the endless killings in Benue State and contain security challenges…

  • HERDSMEN Anyibe

    44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks

    — 26th April 2018

    …Sultan gives MACBAN ultimatum From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Linus Oota, Lafia At least, 37 persons were reportedly killed, several others injured and some still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked three council wards in Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State. Seven others were killed in a separate attack in Nasarawa State. The affected Benue villages…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share