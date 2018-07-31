– The Sun News
French party sacks security worker who joined Macron aide in demo

French party sacks security worker who joined Macron aide in demo

— 31st July 2018

NAN

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party has sacked the security official filmed alongside an aide to Macron as the latter appeared to assault May Day protesters.

The party leader, Christophe Castaner, told a Senate investigation into the affair on Tuesday that Vincent Crase was sacked after prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident in July.

But Castaner said that he did not report the incident to the judicial authorities’ because Crase had initially told him he was acting as a reserve gendarme during the protests.

The National Assembly is due to debate two motions of censure against the government later Tuesday over the affair, but Macron’s party and its centrist allies are not in any danger as they have 358 out of 577 seats together.

The opposition has accused Macron of a cover-up, because aide Alexandre Benalla was at first just suspended for 15 days and reassigned and the incident was not reported to prosecutors.

After newspaper Le Monde identified Benalla in a video apparently beating a protester, prosecutors opened an investigation.

The Elysee then sacked Benalla, citing new evidence that he had also wrongfully received access to confidential police surveillance footage of the incident.

Latest

OSINBAJO

Osinbajo launches Patients Bill of Rights, seeks full implementation

— 31st July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, launched the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) to enhance healthcare service delivery in the country. This is even as he has called for the full implementation of the document, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to place the welfare of the citizens…

  • OKOROCHA

    I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha

    — 31st July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has claimed full responsibility for the botched swearing-in of the new deputy governor of the state, Sir Calistus Ekenze, on Tuesday. According to the governor, the swearing-in was suspended following his directive to the Chief Judge of the state to obey the interim court order restraining…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers

    — 31st July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Kaduna State High Court judge , on Tuesday, in her judgement in the ‘No Case Submission’ filed by the defense lawyers, freed nearly 100 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) arrested in December 2015 following a bloody  clash between the Islamic sect and men of Nigerian Army that reportedly…

  • BENUE

    Police chase out Clerk, staff from Benue House of Assembly

    — 31st July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Staff of the Benue State House of Assembly, including the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena were, on Tuesday, chased out of the Assembly complex by armed policemen. The development followed the event of the previous day where eight members of the Assembly, led by the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, with the…

  • Bola Tinubu

    Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN A former Governor of Lagos State and Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has offered to build a complex to house the faculty of arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo. The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos. Fagbohun…

