The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 
20th June 2017 - Woman gives birth to 15th child, breaks Vietnam national record
20th June 2017 - Police, herdsmen in gun duel at Falae’s farm
20th June 2017 - 34 African nations experience drought in 1 year – FAO
20th June 2017 - Osinbajo continues dialogue with northern traditional rulers Tuesday
20th June 2017 - American student held by N’Korea, Warmbier dies
20th June 2017 - PHONEY, PHONEY IDENTITY
20th June 2017 - UNN: Astronomer promises notable achievements for UNN space centre
20th June 2017 - Sermon on the main thing
20th June 2017 - Foundation set to take anti-drugs campaign to 40 schools
Home / National / French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 

French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 

— 20th June 2017

France’s armed forces minister, Sylvie Goulard, quit the government, on Tuesday, saying she did not want to be considered in the coming reshuffle because of the investigation overshadowing her party’s affairs in the European parliament.

Goulard is a member of Modem, the centrist party that allied itself to President Emmanuel Macron’s party in the presidential and legislative elections, but which now faces an inquiry over the way it hired parliamentary assistants in the European parliament.

“Defence is a demanding portfolio. The honour of our armies, that of the men and women who serve and who put their lives in danger, should not be mixed up with controversies that have nothing to do with them,” she said in a statement.

Macron appointed members of several parties among his ministers after he was elected president in May.

His party, Republic on the Move (LREM,) won a big majority in Sunday’s legislative election, and will not need the votes of Modem lawmakers to get legislation through parliament. (channelnewsasia)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 

— 20th June 2017

France’s armed forces minister, Sylvie Goulard, quit the government, on Tuesday, saying she did not want to be considered in the coming reshuffle because of the investigation overshadowing her party’s affairs in the European parliament. Goulard is a member of Modem, the centrist party that allied itself to President Emmanuel Macron’s party in the presidential…

Share

  • Woman gives birth to 15th child, breaks Vietnam national record

    — 20th June 2017

    A Health Official said on Tuesday that a 45-year-old Vietnamese woman has broken a national record by giving birth to her 14th and 15th child. “I have never seen a women have so many children in decades,” Doctor Nguyen Ba Thuy, a former deputy minister of healthcare, told dpa. Nguyen Thi Sam, who had been…

    Share

  • Police, herdsmen in gun duel at Falae’s farm

    — 20th June 2017

    Security operatives, at the weekend, reportedly engaged suspected herdsmen in the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae at Kajola village in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The herdsmen numbering about 10, it was gathered,  reportedly opened fire on some riot policemen who were deployed…

    Share

  • 34 African nations experience drought in 1 year – FAO

    — 20th June 2017

    No fewer than 34 African countries were affected by drought from 2015 to 2016, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said. FAO Director-General José da Silva told an international seminar in Rome, Italy, that more than 250,000 people perished from hunger in the 2011 drought in Somalia. Da Silva said the need for global drought…

    Share

  • Osinbajo continues dialogue with northern traditional rulers Tuesday

    — 20th June 2017

    The consultative meeting between the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and traditional rulers from the northern part of the country, initially slated for Monday, has been postponed to today (Tuesday). Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice-President), Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed this on his twitter handle on Monday evening…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share