Freight forwarders laud NSC on ease of doing business

Freight forwarders have expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) on some policies and projects being promoted by the ports economic regulator that are targeted at achieving ease of doing business at the ports.

Interface with service providers and customs service commands by the Council leadership and management staff on ease of doing business have impacted positively on services at the ports.

The freight forwarders pointed out that dialogue with the service providers on the need to fast track services at the ports compelled many of them to improve on their equipment profile.

Having enough cargo handling equipment, according to freight forwarders, helps in the positioning of containers for examination very fast, thereby improving on the turnaround time of vessels calling at the nation’s ports.

President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Chief Increase Uche who spoke to newsmen at the weekend said the Council has done well in getting service providers to do everything that will facilitate trade in the country.