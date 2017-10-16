Freight forwarders laud NSC on ease of doing business

The Sun News
Freight forwarders have expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council  (NSC)  on some policies  and projects being promoted by the  ports economic regulator  that are targeted at achieving ease of doing business at the ports.

Interface with   service providers and customs service commands by the Council  leadership and management staff   on ease of doing business have   impacted positively on  services at the ports. 

The freight forwarders pointed out  that  dialogue with the service providers on the need to fast track  services at the ports compelled  many of them to   improve on their  equipment profile.

Having  enough  cargo handling equipment, according to freight  forwarders, helps in the positioning of containers  for examination  very fast,  thereby improving on  the  turnaround  time  of vessels calling at the nation’s ports.

President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF),  Chief Increase Uche  who spoke  to  newsmen at the weekend  said   the Council has done well  in getting service providers to  do everything that will facilitate trade in the country.

