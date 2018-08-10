– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Freezing Akwa Ibom, Benue accounts grievous offence – Wike
10th August 2018 - EFCC arrests, frees ex-DSS boss, Ekpeyong, unfreezes Benue govt accounts
10th August 2018 - NASS invasion: IGP indicts senators, politicians in report to Osinbajo
10th August 2018 - House of Reps reconvenes next week, Senate expected to follow
10th August 2018 - 12 killed in Edo failed bank robbery
10th August 2018 - MTN to list on NSE by May 2019 – Danbatta
10th August 2018 - Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze
10th August 2018 - France 2018: Hope rising as Nigeria defeats Haiti 1-0
10th August 2018 - ONUZULIKE UCHENNA BLESSING 08147418908
9th August 2018 - Osun 2018: High Court’s judgment vindicates me, Sen Adeleke
Home / Cover / National / Freezing Akwa Ibom, Benue accounts grievous offence – Wike
WIKE - FREEZING ACCOUNTS

Freezing Akwa Ibom, Benue accounts grievous offence – Wike

— 10th August 2018

Wike said unconstitutional freezing of accounts of the states was tantamount to the closure of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the states

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the freezing of the accounts of Benue and Akwa-Ibom States as more grievous than the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

To this end, he called on acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to extend the same punishment that was meted out on the ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura, to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

READ ALSO: EFCC raids ex-SSS DG Ita Ekpeyong’s Abuja home

Wike, in an interview with journalists yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said the unconstitutional freezing of the accounts of the two states was tantamount to the closure of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the two states.

“I am calling for the sack of the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for overthrowing a tier government. The mere fact that the two accounts have been reopened does not mean that a crime was not committed.

“When you freeze the account of the state government, you have overthrown that government. Without funds, a state cannot function. This means a total shutdown of government business at the executive, legislative and judicial arms in the affected states,” Wike said.

The governor said that the impunity of the EFCC could no longer be overlooked because it has the capacity to destroy democracy.

He said the condemnation of the EFCC’s illegality by the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum was not enough, noting that the forum must stand up to defend the independence of states, as the second tier of government.

READ ALSO: Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria

Governor Wike also called for the prosecution of Magu, saying if the DG DSS could be sacked for overthrowing just one arm of Federal Government, then Magu should be sacked too.

“The chairman of that agency overthrew the governments of Benue and Akwa Ibom States. Remember that this country is a federation consisting of federating units. As a federal system, we have three tiers of government. These tiers of government share the funds that accrue to the federation monthly.

The governor further said that when the Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, was still in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the state government accounts were never freezed, saying the latest action was carried out because the governor defected.

Meanwhile, the EFCC said freezing of the accounts of Benue State has no political undertone. The anti-graft Commission said it took the step to aid its investigations.

READ ALSO: Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari

An official of the anti-graft body, who pleaded anonymity, described, as laughable, claims that it froze the account of the state because of the recent defection of the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Our action in Benue has nothing to do with politics. It is strictly in line with the rule of investigation,” he said.

He said EFCC has been investigating officials of the state for a long time, stressing that the Commission had to freeze the account to enable it conclude its investigation.

He said: “We had to freeze the account to enable us complete our investigation. We did that to prevent the money in the accounts being taken away and our investigations jeopardized.”

On whether the Commission unfroze the account because of public outcry, he said “there is nothing like that, we do our job professionally.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE - FREEZING ACCOUNTS

Freezing Akwa Ibom, Benue accounts grievous offence – Wike

— 10th August 2018

Wike said unconstitutional freezing of accounts of the states was tantamount to the closure of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the states Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the freezing of the accounts of Benue and Akwa-Ibom States as more grievous than the invasion of the National Assembly…

  • EKPEYONG

    EFCC arrests, frees ex-DSS boss, Ekpeyong, unfreezes Benue govt accounts

    — 10th August 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested and detained former Director General of the State Security Service, Ita Ekpeyong, over his alleged role in the arms purchase scandal by the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd). He was, however,…

  • POLITICIANS

    NASS invasion: IGP indicts senators, politicians in report to Osinbajo

    — 10th August 2018

    Idris exonerated the police completely from the invasion and accused the former DSS boss of working for some politicians for selfish interest. Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has indicted Senators and politicians in the report he submitted to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the recent invasion of the National Assembly…

  • HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

    House of Reps reconvenes next week, Senate expected to follow

    — 10th August 2018

    The House of Representatives, currently on recess, will reconvene on Tuesday. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, who made the disclosure yesterday, said the agenda of the lower legislative chamber would primarily be the presidential budget request to fund the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) operations for the 2019 polls. READ ALSO: 2019…

  • KILLED

    12 killed in Edo failed bank robbery

    — 10th August 2018

    The gunmen also killed at least four other persons within the premises of the two banks in apparent anger when they could not access the vaults of the banks, unofficial reports said. Tony. Osauzo, Benin No fewer than 12 persons, including a policeman, reportedly lost their lives yesterday evening when gunmen stormed Igarra, headquarters of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share