Freezing Akwa Ibom, Benue accounts grievous offence – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the freezing of the accounts of Benue and Akwa-Ibom States as more grievous than the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

To this end, he called on acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to extend the same punishment that was meted out on the ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura, to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

Wike, in an interview with journalists yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said the unconstitutional freezing of the accounts of the two states was tantamount to the closure of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the two states.

“I am calling for the sack of the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for overthrowing a tier government. The mere fact that the two accounts have been reopened does not mean that a crime was not committed.