Freedom Park set for Afrocentric Rhythms Concert

The second series of Afrocentric Rhythms Concert promises much fun and razzmatazz, as different artistes will showcase the best of African music in Lagos on Friday, November 17.

Afrocentric Rhythms Concert is a live music concert series originated to revive the African rhythms. It aims to bring all rhythms in its originality and fusion together in a gathering for the old and the young generations to feel and enjoy locally and globally the true African rhythms.

At the maiden AR Concert, the audience was thrilled to live performances by David Morris, comedian Mc Plus, Mazi Chijioke, Jojo Bodybeats, Hess King, Etuk Ubong, Kwitee, Michael Awosoga and Hathanda.

With this unique concept, ARConcert is set to celebrate African tunes and the composers from the oldies to present style of music.

The ARConcert emerges as a rising platform, to celebrate and promote deserving artistes making all efforts to fully restore, sustain and solidify the real African rhythms firmly rooted in African musical origins such as highlife, juju, Afropop, apala, fuji, Afrobeats, Africalypso, and Negro, etc.

All artistes will rehearse and then perform live on stage with the Abinibi Groovy Band at the Freedom Park Food Court, Lagos.

Abinibi Groovy Band is a 12-piece multi-talented music group founded by the curator of ARConcert and CEO/MD of The Closette Media and Communications Ltd. Afolaranmi Abiodun Olaoluwa. The band features professional multi-instrumentalists and singers who perform as a group.