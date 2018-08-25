Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today

In line with one of its aims and objectives, the recently formed Ijebu Boys Association, otherwise known as IJ Boys, has launched an annual free medical outreach for the people of Ijebuland.

The association had the maiden edition of the two-day free medical programme on August 20, 2018. The Day 2 is slated for today, Saturday 25, 2018 at No. 2 Agoro Odunsi Street, off Bonojo Avenue, Ijebu Ode. The medical outreach was held in partnership with one of the leading medical service providers in Ogun State, DisShol Specialist Medical Centre located in Ijebu Ode.

READ ALSO: Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh

Hundreds of beneficiaries among residents and visitors to Ijebu Ode for the Eid el-Kabir festival, trooped out to avail themselves of the opportunity of having a complete free medical checks and drugs prescription while the lucky ones went home with free medication.

According to the Medical Director of DisShol Medical Centre, Dr Oladisun Odunsi, “We decided to support the IJ Boys because they are set out for noble causes.