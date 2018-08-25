– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today
25th August 2018 - ‘My wife hates my family and friends’
25th August 2018 - Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh
25th August 2018 - Serena must balance daughter’s birthday with U.S. Open demand
25th August 2018 - Benue NUJ Chair is dead
25th August 2018 - Help, trailer drivers have blocked my computer keyboard
25th August 2018 - Mr President, where is Nnamdi Kanu?
25th August 2018 - How to make delicious spring rolls
25th August 2018 - I used to feel depressed about my big boobs – Monalisa Stephen, model
25th August 2018 - Day of reckoning in Nasarawa
Home / National / Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today
MEDICAL

Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today

— 25th August 2018

In line with one of its aims and objectives, the recently formed Ijebu Boys Association, otherwise known as IJ Boys, has launched an annual free medical outreach for the people of Ijebuland.

The association had the maiden edition of the two-day free medical programme on August 20, 2018. The Day 2 is slated for today, Saturday 25, 2018 at No. 2 Agoro Odunsi Street, off Bonojo Avenue, Ijebu Ode. The medical outreach was held in partnership with one of the leading medical service providers in Ogun State, DisShol Specialist Medical Centre located in Ijebu Ode.

READ ALSO: Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh

Hundreds of beneficiaries among residents and visitors to Ijebu Ode for the Eid el-Kabir festival, trooped out to avail themselves of the opportunity of having a complete free medical checks and drugs prescription while the lucky ones went home with free medication.

According to the Medical Director of DisShol Medical Centre, Dr Oladisun Odunsi, “We decided to support the IJ Boys because they are set out for noble causes.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MEDICAL

Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today

— 25th August 2018

In line with one of its aims and objectives, the recently formed Ijebu Boys Association, otherwise known as IJ Boys, has launched an annual free medical outreach for the people of Ijebuland. The association had the maiden edition of the two-day free medical programme on August 20, 2018. The Day 2 is slated for today,…

  • DAURA

    Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh

    — 25th August 2018

    Leading governorship aspirant for Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has congratulated Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for bagging a traditional title in Daura, which is President Buhari’s hometown. Ojougboh described the conferment of the former governor of Abia State as the ‘Danbaiwan Hausa’ as an attestation that he is a true nationalist. Ojougboh, a former member…

  • BENUE

    Benue NUJ Chair is dead

    — 25th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), David Ukuma, is dead. Ukuma, 45, who was only recently elected as state’s Chairman of the NUJ died in early hours of Saturday after a brief illness at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH). According to a family source, Ukuma was…

  • KADUNA STATE

    Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on two communities

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State  Government has imposed  a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on Kwaru and Ungwan Yero communities in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state with effect from Friday. This followed the killing of two youths in the communal clashes that took place in the two communities. Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the…

  • IDENTIFICATION

    I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to wear police uniforms with full identification, pending the launch of new FSARS uniform. The force Spokesman, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that Idris gave the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share