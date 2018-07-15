France win World Cup— 15th July 2018
The French national team has won the 2018 edition of the World Cup hosted by Russia. France defeated Luka Modric-inspired Croatia team in Moscow. Details later…
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has described Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as a double agent. In a statement he personally signed, Nabena challenged Sen. Saraki to declare where he belongs in the current realignments going on in the APC. Nabena said that though he is free to…
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has mocked the loss of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti election, in which Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 197,459 to defeat its candidate Kolapo Olusola who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338. It said the win has also transformed the political…
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The management of Darlon Security and Guards, has rejected in strong terms a resolution passed by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, where the company was accused of alleged criminal acts in its operations in swamp areas of the state. Hon. Bernard Kenebai, the member representing Sagbama Constituency 2 in the state’s…
Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the just-concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election. Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the Governor-elect of Ekiti State should use his second-coming to continue the people-centered policies…
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Sufuyan Ojeifo The exculpation of senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, last Friday, by the Supreme Court in the false asset declaration suit filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) exemplifies the finality of judicial intercessions in the matter. As lawyers would say, the matter is now res judicata, meaning there has…
“We have repeatedly elected clowns and political merchants as lead- ers. In 2019, the outcome of the elections will signal what lies ahead.” Fred Itua Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s finest writ- ers, published a book, Weep Not, Child, in the ear- ly 1960s. As a young univer- sity undergraduate, I briefly became a…
I saw it in its dour state, void of grandeur. And last week, I saw it in its new splendour, full of radiance. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State now wears a new look, a befitting status for a man we call Skippo. Keshi was Nigeria’s most benevolent footballer and easily the most…
Political corruption has violated public trust and the social contract that underpin our democratic existence as a nation. The creation of a functional and balanced human system is largely dependent on in-built mechanisms and processes that serve as necessary architectural framework for self regulation. These instilled checks and balances avert exploitations, despotism and totalitarianism while…
World Cup 2018 has come and would end later this evening. It has lived up to expectation. For over three weeks the world has been entertained. It has been a world cup of surprises; the traditional football masters like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, were sent packing early in the competition and for most fans that…
When the duo finally arrived at the other end of the bridge and the ant had alighted from its ‘carriage’, it announced with a smirk on its little face: ‘We shook the bridge.’’ Funke Egbemode It was time for the masquerade festival again. Not the annual one, it was the big masquerade festival where the…
A few days ago, a young man took to his social media handle to narrate how he mistreated his ex-girlfriend who stood by him even while he misbehaved. Even though their relationship ended in 2013 when he dumped her, he chose to give her a Mercedes Benz to thank her for her love and loyalty…
Ndubuisi Orji Hon Ahmed Idris caused a stir on the floor of the House of Representatives last week. In his contribution to a motion on the recent killings in Plateau in which about 215 persons lost their lives, the lawmaker said he knows those behind the dastardly act, noting that he has documentary evidence to…
Kate Halim There are some men I can’t stand. They repulse me. They make me angry. These men give good men a bad name.These men don’t care about hurting others. I don’t know how they sleep at night with the kind of abomination they commit without flinching. I don’t know whether they think about how…
Mike Awoyinfa In the euphoria of the World Cup season, Dr. Mike Adenuga, the founder of Nigerian telecoms giant, Globacom scored one massive goal to win France’s highest honour to complete a hattrick of similar highest national honours from Nigeria to Ghana to France. For the love of France, he built a state-of-the-art Alliance Francaise…
Barely six months to the 2019 general election, it is understandable that innocent and eager Nigerians are virtually being chocked with political permutations in expectation of electoral victory. Only time can tell how realistic or illusory are these permutations. However, in certain aspects, the permutation exercise is amusing, and akin to digging a big hole…
