France vs Argentina preview: Lionel Messi and co looking up after slow start— 30th June 2018
Sky Sports
Argentina are looking to put their tricky World Cup start behind them against 1998 winners France in the last 16 on Today.
A 1-1 draw with minnows Iceland and a humbling 3-0 defeat to Croatia left the 2014 finalists on the verge of elimination, but a 2-1 win over Nigeria saw Argentina through in second place.
Jorge Sampaoli’s position was reportedly in doubt before that crucial Nigeria victory, but the Argentina coach is now looking forward to playing 1998 winners France in the last-16.
“We are going to play against a team with great individual players,” Sampaoli said. “They are among the very best contenders and we will need to be very consistent to come out on top of a very difficult match.”
After Argentina’s victory over Nigeria, Sampaoli headed to the dressing room without celebrating alongside his players, but Lionel Messi went over to hug his coach before he departed in a show of unity with the under-fire manager.
“Leo’s gesture with me makes me proud. He knows all the passion I put into everything I do,” Sampaoli said. “We share the dream of coming to Russia to achieve something important for Argentina.”
Much has been made of Messi’s influence on the Argentina side, but France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rejected suggestions they were a one-man outfit.
He said: “There is so much expectation around Messi, which I think is normal, but still I think the Argentina team has a lot to show.
“They have had difficult times and still have been able to qualify. I am sure they will feel like going much further in the competition, they have won the World Cup before.
“This is going to be a big match, and a difficult one, we are going to have to step up our level.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Deschamps tasks players over Messi30th June 2018
-
Lloris warns: Messi can decide France’s fate30th June 2018
Latest
Girl child education low in Nigeria – CAST— 30th June 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka A professor at the Missouri State University in the United States, Prof. Jamaine Abidogun has said that the level of girl child education in Nigeria is very low and needs to be addressed for equal inclusiveness at all levels and among all genders. She made this known while delivering a lecture at…
-
Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress— 30th June 2018
The Chairman and Secretary of Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) , Chief Ademola Ishola and Elder Olufemi Awe have distanced themselves from the purported ward congress of the party being held this Saturday, saying such action was an open confrontation to the judiciary. In a statement issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital…
-
Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Nyako’s bank accounts— 30th June 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to unfreeze bank accounts belonging to Senator Abdullaziz Nyako, representing Adamawa South at the Senate. Justice Babatunde Quadri, who delivered the judgment also directed the anti-graft agency to unfreeze account of a firm, Blue Opal Nigeria Ltd, which…
-
ASUU says higher degrees not impacting lives in Nigeria— 30th June 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the craze for the acquisition of higher degrees in the country had not impacted enough on national growth and transformation. The chairman of the University of Lagos chapter of the union, Dr Dele Ashiru, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…
-
Expect nationwide moderate rains on Saturday – NiMet— 30th June 2018
NAN The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of moderate rains over the central states of the country throughout Saturday. NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 34 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively. The agency…
-
Entertainment
I’m fully prepared for stardom – Evih— 30th June 2018
Rita Okoye Evans Ambakederemo, aka Evih, is fully prepared to take over stardom from the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Olamide and others, with his unique musical talent. Speaking about his plans and hopes for his music career, the Delta State-born final year student of University of Benin, who is currently promoting his latest single, Santiago Milano,…
South-West Report
Faluade calls for concerted efforts in promotion of culture— 29th June 2018
Olu of Ibogun-Balogun, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State and promoter of Ifa Olokun Foundation, Oba Ifakayode Faluade, has called for the collective efforts of Nigerians towards the search for a sustainable growth and attainment of an articulate policies that would promote the nation’s culture and tradition. Faluade said this at an interactive…
-
Abuja Metro
NSCDC nabs 351 suspected vandals, saboteurs— 27th June 2018
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant General, Mr. Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, has disclosed that the corps arrested 351 suspected vandals and economic saboteurs of critical infrastructure across the states. He explained that 62 suspects were convicted and 289 others under prosecution. He told the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Muhammad Uman,…
Oriental News
APC: Nkire makes case for good candidate in Abia— 29th June 2018
Leader of the Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted that the party may lose the governorship election in the state if it does not field a candidate of Ukwa-Ngwa extraction. In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, Nkire said the reason no serious aspirant from the southern part…
-
Features
Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou— 30th June 2018
Musa Jibril But for the vigilance of immigration officers at the Gbaji border post on the Badagry Expressway to the Seme border in Lagos State, five female teenagers would have unwittingly passed into enslavement. The victims were intercepted in the process of being smuggled out of the country on the night of Monday, June 19,…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
In Cross River, succour for Cameroonian asylum seekers, others— 29th June 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar At least 8,000 asylum seekers from Cameroon as well as residents are expected to benefit from a free medical exercise across 26 primary health care facilities in eight border communities of Cross River State. The medical outreach, which is expected to last 12 weeks, was initiated by the Cross River State Ministry…
Education Review
Benue boy scores 354, emerges best student in JAMB-UTME— 29th June 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A student of New Covenant Christian College International, Makurdi, Benue State, Moses Ape, has emerged with the best result in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Ape scored 354 in the examination to beat Ibukun Oduntan of Corona Secondary School, Agbara Ogun State…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
Ensuring impactful leadership in Lagos civil service— 28th June 2018
Akintola Benson-Oke In envisioning a public service peopled by leaders, we are mindful, as Robin Sharma observed, that “Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It is about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire teammates…
Columnists
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
-
Dateline Awka: From Abakaliki to Club road?— 28th June 2018
In a recent report by Premium Times, Anambra State officials attempted to explain things. It is all about the change of street names, from Abakiliki Street to Club Street. The link is https://www. premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssoutheast/273513-why-we-renamed-abakaliki- street-in-awka-official.html We have read through the Anambra State press intervention on the why and how of the change of street name….
-
It’s your turn, Lalong— 28th June 2018
The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thought he was in a safe haven. He thought he was inhabiting an impenetrable fortress. He threw away the wisdom of the ancients, which teaches that what goes around comes around. His compulsive forgetfulness led him into a trance. That was why he overlooked the fact that Plateau,…
-
Generators: Killing us and the environment— 28th June 2018
Newton Jibunoh Barely eight years ago, I listened to a television programme in which a statistician responded to the reporter’s question on the power situation in Nigeria. While I don’t remember the whole response, I recall clearly that in it he stated that there must be about 50 million generators in Nigeria at the moment. That…
-
Security File: Intelligence and herdsmen— 28th June 2018
Ben Okezie When the unfortunate news about the invasion and subsequent killing of some villagers in Platueu State broke out during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, many looked the way of security agencies, especially the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Civil Defence Corps for solutions. Many years have passed and we have…
-
And Plateau bleeds again— 27th June 2018
When, a few hours into the New Year, murderous herdsmen visited some six Benue villages, leaving a flood of blood and 73 corpses in their trail, Plateau State Governor Solomon Lalong was one of the very first to condemn Governor Samuel Ortom for enacting the anti-open grazing law, to check the rampaging herdsmen. Like his…
-
Religion verses spirituality— 27th June 2018
Nathan Uzorma Protus “Sir, I was poisoned by my wife without my knowledge of same. The poison developed into a deadly sore that defied healing, while she took very good care of me to cover-up what she did. I never suspected her at all until I ordered your oil and did the prayer. The sore,…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and I (11) – Untold story of Adam’s daughters (2)— 27th June 2018
Sina Adedipe The first of the three issues I will raise with the Heavenly Father when the time comes, will be why the births and names of the daughters of Adam were not reported in Genesis Chapter 4, along with those of Cain and Abel? And as was the case with the report on Seth, his…
-
‘Personnel’: Collective noun— 27th June 2018
Ebere Wabara The Guardian of May 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to boost military operations against the Boko Haram insurgency, the U.S. government has said.” Conscience, Nurtured by Truth: no whooping cough, please “Also, the Presidency has pledged to garner…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply