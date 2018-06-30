The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2018 - France vs Argentina preview: Lionel Messi and co looking up after slow start
30th June 2018 - Girl child education low in Nigeria – CAST
30th June 2018 - Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress
30th June 2018 - Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Nyako’s bank accounts
30th June 2018 - ASUU says higher degrees not impacting lives in Nigeria
30th June 2018 - Expect nationwide moderate rains on Saturday – NiMet
30th June 2018 - D’Tigers crush Uganda in Opening game
30th June 2018 - Biafra: Why Igbo need IPOB – Prof Nwala
30th June 2018 - France vs Argentina: 3 changes Didier Deschamps should make
30th June 2018 - How to enjoy coleslaw
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / France vs Argentina preview: Lionel Messi and co looking up after slow start

France vs Argentina preview: Lionel Messi and co looking up after slow start

— 30th June 2018

Sky Sports

Argentina are looking to put their tricky World Cup start behind them against 1998 winners France in the last 16 on Today.

A 1-1 draw with minnows Iceland and a humbling 3-0 defeat to Croatia left the 2014 finalists on the verge of elimination, but a 2-1 win over Nigeria saw Argentina through in second place.

Jorge Sampaoli’s position was reportedly in doubt before that crucial Nigeria victory, but the Argentina coach is now looking forward to playing 1998 winners France in the last-16.

“We are going to play against a team with great individual players,” Sampaoli said. “They are among the very best contenders and we will need to be very consistent to come out on top of a very difficult match.”

After Argentina’s victory over Nigeria, Sampaoli headed to the dressing room without celebrating alongside his players, but Lionel Messi went over to hug his coach before he departed in a show of unity with the under-fire manager.

“Leo’s gesture with me makes me proud. He knows all the passion I put into everything I do,” Sampaoli said. “We share the dream of coming to Russia to achieve something important for Argentina.”

Much has been made of Messi’s influence on the Argentina side, but France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rejected suggestions they were a one-man outfit.

He said: “There is so much expectation around Messi, which I think is normal, but still I think the Argentina team has a lot to show.

“They have had difficult times and still have been able to qualify. I am sure they will feel like going much further in the competition, they have won the World Cup before.

“This is going to be a big match, and a difficult one, we are going to have to step up our level.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Girl child education low in Nigeria – CAST

— 30th June 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka A professor at the Missouri State University in the United States, Prof. Jamaine Abidogun has said that the level of girl child education in Nigeria is very low and needs to be addressed for equal inclusiveness at all levels and among all genders. She made this known while delivering a lecture at…

  • Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress

    — 30th June 2018

    The Chairman and Secretary of Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) , Chief Ademola Ishola and Elder Olufemi Awe have distanced themselves from the purported ward congress of the party being held this Saturday, saying such action was an open confrontation to the judiciary. In a statement issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital…

  • Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Nyako’s bank accounts

    — 30th June 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A  Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to unfreeze bank accounts belonging to Senator Abdullaziz Nyako, representing Adamawa South at the Senate.  Justice Babatunde Quadri, who delivered the judgment also directed the anti-graft agency to unfreeze account of a firm, Blue Opal Nigeria Ltd, which…

  • ASUU says higher degrees not impacting lives in Nigeria

    — 30th June 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the craze for the acquisition of higher degrees in the country had not impacted enough on national growth and transformation. The chairman of the University of Lagos chapter of the union, Dr Dele Ashiru, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

  • Expect nationwide moderate rains on Saturday – NiMet

    — 30th June 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of moderate rains over the central states of the country throughout Saturday. NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 34 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively. The agency…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share