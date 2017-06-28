The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - France to invest €1bn in petroleum sector
28th June 2017 - NCAA to GSM providers: Obtain permit for high-rise structures
28th June 2017 - NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains today
28th June 2017 - Abuja prostitutes face minister’s wrath
28th June 2017 - Karu: Where refuse and people co-habit
28th June 2017 - Reviving voice of National Assembly
28th June 2017 - Church marks  Father’s Day in grand style  
28th June 2017 - When Julius Berger hosted shareholders at AGM 
28th June 2017 - Bad Sunday Abuja House on the Rock church 
28th June 2017 - ‘Mind What You Watch’ campaign begins in FCT schools
Home / National / France to invest €1bn in petroleum sector

France to invest €1bn in petroleum sector

— 28th June 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja

From the French government comes cheery news of a planned one billion euros investment programme in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The investment, according to the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, was in recognition of the country as its first economic trading partner in Africa.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) led by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division (GPAD), Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja recently, Gauer said the money, packaged by the French Development Agency (FDA), would encourage French companies to invest in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

He added that the French government was also cooperating with the Federal Government in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency to ensure the country remained peaceful and conducive for business.

The ambassador commended the Federal Government for stemming the Niger Delta insecurity situation, pointing out that Total, a French multinational oil and gas company, had significant investment equity in the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) and Egina project.

He expressed concerns that some other French companies were having challenges with the unclear Nigeria’s fiscal policies in the oil and gas sector, even as he revealed that some investors were currently developing wind energy and solar energy in Katsina State.

Ughamadu said the NNPC was open to investment opportunities from the French government and other investors.

He noted that with the significant reduction in pipeline vandalism and insecurity, which boosted oil production, global investors could now invest in renewable energy, gas and power infrastructure development, pipeline construction, storage facility and the direct sales and direct purchase of Nigeria crude oil grades.

He said the NNPC had global operations and called for closer collaboration between the French government and the corporation especially in the area of consular services to enable NNPC top executives and staff to meet their global engagements.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

France to invest €1bn in petroleum sector

— 28th June 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja From the French government comes cheery news of a planned one billion euros investment programme in the nation’s oil and gas industry. The investment, according to the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, was in recognition of the country as its first economic trading partner in Africa. Speaking while receiving a…

Share

  • NCAA to GSM providers: Obtain permit for high-rise structures

    — 28th June 2017

    The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has directed operators of the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) to obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) permits and licences before constructing high rise structures. The NCAA issued the warning in a statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, in Lagos yesterday. Others affected by the…

    Share

  • NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains today

    — 28th June 2017

    The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Lafia, Abuja, Jos, Bauchi, Makurdi and Gombe during the morning hours. NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on yesterday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures of 27 to 34 and…

    Share

  • Despite loan crisis, Etisalat’s resilience reassures lenders, prospective investors

    — 28th June 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Surviving the current tough business environment in Nigeria is a herculean task, even for the biggest of brands. Recent history is littered with relics of businesses that were felled by one blow. This defines a fair, real-world and accurate perspective to the loan crisis that Etisalat Nigeria has been…

    Share

  • Digital pay solutions can boost transformation – Afiegbe, Visa boss

    — 28th June 2017

    The Country Director, Visa West Africa, Mr. Emezino Afiegbe, in this interview, speaks extensively on the need for Nigeria to adopt digital pay solutions that would boost digital transformation across all sectors of the economy. How is the digital pay initiative in Nigeria shaping the lifestyle of today’s millennials who are the digital natives? In…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share