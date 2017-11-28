The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - France pushes UN to impose sanctions over Libya migrant crisis
28th November 2017 - Fayose to Maina: Name thieves in Buhari’s govt.
28th November 2017 - Nigeria divided, needs dialogue -Ekweremadu
28th November 2017 - Fire razes 50 shops in Calabar market
28th November 2017 - Rotary Club names Ekweremadu global citizen of the year
28th November 2017 - Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development
28th November 2017 - Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term
28th November 2017 - Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC
28th November 2017 - Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman
Home / Cover / World News / France pushes UN to impose sanctions over Libya migrant crisis

France pushes UN to impose sanctions over Libya migrant crisis

— 28th November 2017

France on Tuesday said it wanted the United Nations Security Council to consider imposing targeted sanctions against human traffickers operating in Libya after a video appearing to show African migrants sold as slaves sparked global outrage.

Several members of the 15-member Security Council expressed their horror at the video during a meeting, requested by France, to discuss human trafficking in Libya.

The footage broadcast earlier this month by CNN showed what it said was an auction of men to Libyan buyers as farmhands and sold for 400 dollars each.

“France will propose to assist the sanctions committee in identifying responsible individuals and entities for trafficking through Libyan territory.

“We count upon support of the members of the council to make headway to that end,’’ Delattre told the council.

Report says under a sanctions regime set up in 2011, the Security Council is able to impose a global asset freeze and travel ban on individuals and entities involved in or complicit in ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing.

According to Delattre, France can propose names for targeted UN sanctions but needs to win consensus support within the Security Council’s 15-member Libya sanctions committee.

Some council members expressed support for the possibility of imposing targeted sanctions, while others backed the council first issuing a statement.

Diplomats said France, Britain and Sweden were drafting a statement.

“We all have a responsibility to act. This is not the moment to pass the buck,” Sweden’s Deputy UN Amb. Carl Skau said.

Libya descended into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 led to the overthrow and killing of leader Muammar Gaddafi, with two competing governments backed by militias scrambling for control of the oil-producing country.

Islamic State militants have also gained a foothold in the North African state.

People smugglers operating with impunity in Libya have sent hundreds of thousands of migrants to Europe, mainly Italy, by sea since 2014.

It said that thousands had died during the voyages.

The Security Council recently adopted an Italian-drafted resolution urging tougher action to crack down on human trafficking and modern slavery worldwide.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th November 2017 at 6:41 pm
    Reply

    What legitimacy do France has to have a word about Libya? What legacy do France has to have a word about Libya? What legacy do UN has to have a word about Libya? It is not France who dropped the first illiterate bomb in Libya with their so-called Raphel? Is it not UN who supported the illiterate mess of France in Libya? Only African Union made all efforts to prevent the present mess in Libya. Only African Union will handle Libya present mess base on African backgrounds and values.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

France pushes UN to impose sanctions over Libya migrant crisis

— 28th November 2017

France on Tuesday said it wanted the United Nations Security Council to consider imposing targeted sanctions against human traffickers operating in Libya after a video appearing to show African migrants sold as slaves sparked global outrage. Several members of the 15-member Security Council expressed their horror at the video during a meeting, requested by France,…

  • Fayose to Maina: Name thieves in Buhari’s govt.

    — 28th November 2017

      …Insists ‘EDCC has become Falana’s meal ticket’ Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has challenged the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdullahi Maina, to go ahead and tell Nigerians those thieves that he alleged were surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari in his government and answer the corruption allegations against…

  • Nigeria divided, needs dialogue -Ekweremadu

    — 28th November 2017

    ‎From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweramadu has advoacted the use of healthy mediation and  conciliatory mechanism  ‎to address the agitation and divisions in the country. He lamented that Nigeria, as currently constituted, is certainly not working well as Nigerians are not only dangerously split along ethnic, religious, and sectional lines, the gap is widening daily….

  • Fire razes 50 shops in Calabar market

    — 28th November 2017

    Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed the destruction of over 50 shops after Monday’s fire incident at the Yoruba section of Watt market in Calabar. Mr John Inaku, SEMA Director General, who disclosed this after an assessment visit to the area on Tuesday, said the cause of the fire was still unknown….

  • Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development

    — 28th November 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Government on Tuesday warned the Arewa community not to oppose plans to redevelop the Cable Point, a slum in the state capital mostly inhabited by migrant Hausa/Fulani. Arewa community had allegedly threatened to resist any attempt by the state government to demolish residential buildings, mosques and historical sites to…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share