13th December 2017 - Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities
13th December 2017 - ‎Fayose accuses Ekiti CP of alleged cover-up of killer customs officer
13th December 2017 - France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users
13th December 2017 - Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection
13th December 2017 - Absence of DSS stalls hearing on Wike’s suit against IGP, others
13th December 2017 - AU disputes claims of rights violations by its troops in Somalia
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes
13th December 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife distributes delivery kits pregnant women, nutritional meals malnourished children
13th December 2017 - Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura
13th December 2017 - ACF urges FG to probe fuel scarcity
France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users

— 13th December 2017

All French children under the age of 16 will have to seek parental approval to open an account on Facebook or any other social network under draft legislation presented on Wednesday.

The requirement is part of a French bill that seeks to adapt data privacy regulations and improve access to the information internet companies gather, store and in many cases sell to other firms about people’s online activity.

“Joining Facebook will involve parental authorisation for minors aged under 16,” Justice Minister, Nicole Belloubet, said.

She was presenting the outlines of a data privacy bill that was approved at a weekly cabinet meeting.

It now goes to parliament for approval before it can become law.

The bill aims to ensure easier access for users to all the data companies collect so they can more easily seek to have certain details amended or deleted.

The minister said signing up to join a social network would involve ticking a box to confirm that approval from parents or rightful guardians had been obtained, and that the box-tick amounted to a declaration governed by law.

It was not clear how enforceable such a process would be.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 27
