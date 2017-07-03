The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2017 - France: Man arrested for plotting to assassinate president
3rd July 2017 - Tor Tiv decries high bride price, expensive burial ceremonies
3rd July 2017 - Zamfara gov, Yakassai pay tribute to Maitama Sule
3rd July 2017 - Delta, World Bank, EU empower 250 youths on tomatoes farming
3rd July 2017 - Boko Haram kills 9 villagers in Niger Republic
3rd July 2017 - U.K police seize dozens of handguns at Channel Tunnel
3rd July 2017 - Botanical Society to plant .5m trees in Nigeria
3rd July 2017 - Arik launches Ambassadors’ unit to enhance customer relationship
3rd July 2017 - 700 Boko Haram terrorists surrender
3rd July 2017 - TB: Nigeria ranked highest in Africa, fourth globally – Adewole
Home / Cover / World News / France: Man arrested for plotting to assassinate president

France: Man arrested for plotting to assassinate president

— 3rd July 2017

Police in France have arrested a 23-year-old man over an alleged plan to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day, 14 July.

Officers in the capital arrested the young man, who lives in the northern outskirts of Paris, at his home last Thursday, after being alerted when he inquired online about purchasing a Kalashnikov assault rifle. French media reported that upon his arrest, the man threatened a police officer with a kitchen knife. Police charged the man, who called himself a nationalist, on Saturday, with “planning to commit a terrorist act.” They released details of the case Monday.

Bastille Day is France’s national day, akin to America’s July 4, celebrating the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, a major catalyst of the French Revolution. The annual national military parade is typically a patriotic event—and this year, U.S President Donald Trump will be in attendance following a personal invitation from Macron. Thousands of American soldiers will march alongside French troops to commemorate the centenary of the U.S. entering World War I.

The event has been the target of botched assassination attempts before. In 2002, far-right extremist Maxime Brunerie was overpowered by members of the public as he tried to murder then president Jacques Chirac with a long-range rifle.

The prosecutor’s office in Paris described Macron’s aspiring assassin as “psychologically unstable but conscious [of his actions] and determined.” According to police sources, his plans were vague and not yet finalized, but he is said to have described the assassination plot as a “political” statement. He also said he wanted to attack “blacks, Arabs Jews and homosexuals” and authorities described him as belonging to the extreme-right. After his arrest, police found at least two more knives in his car, along with a list of potential targets on his computer.

The suspect had previous convictions for terrorism-related offenses. In 2016, he was reportedly convicted of glorifying terrorism (“apologie du terrorisme”) and “spreading racist hate,” after he expressed support for neo-Nazi Anders Breivik’s attack in Norway, July 2011. Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people, including many children, in a bomb in Oslo and gun attack on a nearby island. Last year, French authorities sentenced the man to a three-year prison sentence, 18 months of which were suspended.

Even before winning the presidential election in May, Macron had received a number of death threats. During the campaign, Macron’s comments on France’s colonial history, in which he declared that France had committed “crimes against community” in Algeria, enraged members of France’s far-right political party, the National Front. He said they called him a “traitor” and made death threats.

France is still under a state of emergency, imposed in November 2015 after attacks in Paris by extremists linked to the Islamic State militant group that killed 130 people. Since, there have been several other attacks by Islamist extremists, including the Nice truck incident when a man killed 86 people by driving a vehicle into a crowd.

During a speech at the palace of Versailles Monday, Macron said he planned to lift the state of emergency in fall 2017.

(Source: Newsweek)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

France: Man arrested for plotting to assassinate president

— 3rd July 2017

Police in France have arrested a 23-year-old man over an alleged plan to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day, 14 July. Officers in the capital arrested the young man, who lives in the northern outskirts of Paris, at his home last Thursday, after being alerted when he inquired online about purchasing a Kalashnikov assault rifle….

Share

  • Tor Tiv decries high bride price, expensive burial ceremonies

    — 3rd July 2017

    The Tiv Paramount ruler, Prof. James Ayatse, on Monday advised his subjects against high bride price, saying that the practice was hindering young people from settling down. Ayatse gave the advice in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Freddie Adamgbe, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi. According…

    Share

  • Zamfara gov, Yakassai pay tribute to Maitama Sule

    — 3rd July 2017

      From Desmond Mgbo, Kano and Mohammed Nasir, Gusau     Zamfara State governor, Abdul’Aziz Abubakar has described late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule (Dan Masanin Kano) as a great patriot who believed in the unity of the country. Yari in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dosara said the late Dan…

    Share

  • Delta, World Bank, EU empower 250 youths on tomatoes farming

    — 3rd July 2017

    The State Employment and Expenditure For Results Project (SEEFOR), an intervention project of the World Bank and European Union (EU), in collaboration with Songhai Delta have empowered 250 youths in tomatoes farming. The Delta Coordinator of SEEFOR, Mr Benson Ojoko, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in…

    Share

  • Boko Haram kills 9 villagers in Niger Republic

    — 3rd July 2017

    Residents say Boko Haram extremists have killed at least nine people and taken at least 40 others hostage after attacking a village in Niger’s southeast. Adam Babakarna said Monday the attackers arrived on camels and horses late Sunday, shooting in all directions in NGalewa, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) east of the city of Diffa….

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share