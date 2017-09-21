The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - France denies supporting IPOB
21st September 2017 - MASSOB blasts Garba Shehu over comment that Fulani herdsmen not terrorists
21st September 2017 - JTF rescues abducted soldiers, four civilians from kidnappers in Rivers
21st September 2017 - Social media promoting hate speech, insecurity – Gov. Lalong
21st September 2017 - PDP suspends Ifeanyi Ubah
21st September 2017 - Chelsea agree to sell Costa back to Atletico Madrid
21st September 2017 - Osinbajo, Sheriff in closed door meeting in Aso Rock
21st September 2017 - IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action
21st September 2017 - NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp
Home / Cover / National / France denies supporting IPOB

France denies supporting IPOB

— 21st September 2017

 

France Denies Funding IPOB

France has denied the allegation by the Nigerian government that the financial headquarters of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is located in the country.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday told newsmen after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Presidential Villa that funding of the secessionist group in southeast Nigeria is coming from France.

“Let me tell you, the financial headquarters is in France, we know…You have to block the sources of finance.” the minister had said.

However, in a statement issued today in Abuja, the Political Counsellor, Claude Abily of the Embassy of France, said he is shocked by the statement attributed to Nigeria’s information minister.

The embassy added that it has no knowledge of IPOB presence in France and that the Nigerian authorities never got in touch with it on this issue.

France, she said, cooperates with Nigeria in the field of security and strongly supports its unity.

The statement said, “The Embassy of France was surprised by the statement made yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture indicating that the “financial headquarters” of IPOB were in France.

“We don’t have any knowledge of a particular presence of IPOB in France and the Nigerian authorities never got in touch with the Embassy on this point.

“We stand ready to examine any information which could support this statement.

“Furthermore, we would like to reiterate that France actively cooperates with Nigeria in the field of security and that we strongly support the unity of the country.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

France denies supporting IPOB

— 21st September 2017

  France Denies Funding IPOB France has denied the allegation by the Nigerian government that the financial headquarters of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is located in the country. The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday told newsmen after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Presidential Villa that funding of the secessionist…

  • MASSOB blasts Garba Shehu over comment that Fulani herdsmen not terrorists

    — 21st September 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The leader of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Mr. Uchenna Madu has blasted the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media Mr. Garba Shehu for declaring that Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists that made federal government not to proscribe them as it did IPOB. Madu…

  • JTF rescues abducted soldiers, four civilians from kidnappers in Rivers

    — 21st September 2017

    Troops of the Joint Military Task Force in the Niger Delta, code-named Operation DELTA SAFE, have rescued two abducted soldiers and four civilians from a kidnappers’ den. The troops said they also discovered human skulls and bones during the raid of the kidnappers’ camp in Rivers State. The Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, OPDS, Major…

  • Social media promoting hate speech, insecurity – Gov. Lalong

    — 21st September 2017

    Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau said on Monday in Jos that the social media was promoting hate speech and instigating insecurity in the country. Lalong, while declaring open a one-day town hall meeting organised by Plateau Peace Building Agency to mark the 2017 World Peace Day, stated that the social media was filled with hate…

  • PDP suspends Ifeanyi Ubah

    — 21st September 2017

    Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Anambra and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Ifeanyi Ubah has been suspended by the National Working committee of the party. Ubah had announced  his decision to file a suit against the outcome of the governorship primaries that produced Oseloka Obaze as the party’s candidate for…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share