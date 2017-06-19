The Sun News
Latest
19th June 2017 - Breeze FM demolition, threat to democracy, say supporters
19th June 2017 - Russia and US escalate war in Syria, suspend ‘deconfliction’
19th June 2017 - Government urged to focus on hyperinflation as it implements national budget
19th June 2017 - Reasons for Nigerian airports’ low global ranking
19th June 2017 - 24-hour operation: Why full compliance is doubtful
19th June 2017 - 2017 Budget: Why poor funding’ll rob Nigerians of recovery gains
19th June 2017 - Frontier basins need govt incentives to blossom – Adesanya, NAPE boss
19th June 2017 - France: Champs Élysées cordoned off after suspected terror attack
19th June 2017 - Investing in quarry mining plant
19th June 2017 - HABDEC empowers Nigerians on agric productivity
Home / Cover / World News / France: Champs Élysées cordoned off after suspected terror attack

France: Champs Élysées cordoned off after suspected terror attack

— 19th June 2017

A car has crashed into a police van before bursting into flames around the Champs Élysées area of central Paris, police officials say.

The driver, who had a weapon inside the car, was knocked unconscious and is seriously injured, French media report.

Police say the situation is now under control, and neither law enforcement officers nor civilians were injured.

France is under a state of emergency after being hit by a wave of deadly terror attacks in recent years.

A policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in an attack on the Champs Élysées in April, just days before the presidential election.

Sniffer dogs

French media, quoting police sources, say the incident on Monday was deliberate.

A white car is standing in the middle of the empty avenue with one door open and sniffer dogs have been sent in, the BBC’s Hugh Schofield reports from Paris.

Reports say officers had to smash the windows of the car to pull the driver out.

Our correspondent says there are always many police and gendarme vehicles near the spot, as it is next to the local police station.

The national police Twitter account had earlier said (in French) that there was an “ongoing police operation”, warning people to respect the security cordon.

The anti-terrorist section of the prosecutor’s office has opened up an investigation.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb tweeted a picture of himself at the scene of the “attack aimed at our security forces”.

(Source: BBC)




Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Breeze FM demolition, threat to democracy, say supporters

— 19th June 2017

Supporters of Breeze FM private radio station in Lafia, Nasarawa State, have described the recent demolition of the state as sickening and a serious threat to the country’s democracy. The sympathisers expressed their sentiments in separate goodwill messages in Lafia on Monday at an event organised by the management of the privately owned radio station…

Share

  • Russia and US escalate war in Syria, suspend ‘deconfliction’

    — 19th June 2017

    Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet. The country’s defence ministry said it would track US-led coalition aircraft with missile systems and military aircraft, but stopped short of saying…

    Share

  • Government urged to focus on hyperinflation as it implements national budget

    — 19th June 2017

    An economist, Prof. Sarah Anyanwu has advised the Federal Government to take into focus the country’s hyperinflation in the implementation of the 2017 budget. Hyperinflation occurs when a country experiences very high and usually accelerating rates of inflation. Anyanwu, a former Head of Economics Department, University of Abuja, said this in an interview with the…

    Share

  • Reasons for Nigerian airports’ low global ranking

    — 19th June 2017

    Stories by Louis Ibah Nigerian air travelers, especially those coming into the country from Europe, America, Asia or even other African countries like South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, would readily admit to a feeling of disappointment each time they pass through any Nigerian airport. It is not just that the state of the infrastructure at the…

    Share

  • 24-hour operation: Why full compliance is doubtful

    — 19th June 2017

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The 30 days ultimatum given to port  operators to commence  24-hour operation expired yesterday. A statement by the spokesman to the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said: “The Apapa Port shall resume 24-hour operations within 30 days of the issuance of this order and there shall be no touting whatsoever by officials…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share