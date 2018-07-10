The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - France, Belgium in heavyweights clash
10th July 2018 - Chelsea drops Omeruo, lists Moses, Ola Aina
10th July 2018 - Iwobi retains Arsenal’s No 17 jersey
10th July 2018 - Joshua awaits Wilder fight
10th July 2018 - CSKA wants Musa on permanent deal
10th July 2018 - Italian Serie A returns on DStv, debuts On GOtv
10th July 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles ready for Seychelles, Libya
10th July 2018 - Putin to attend World Cup final match
10th July 2018 - Galatasaray opens Henry Onyekuru talk
10th July 2018 - Croatia sacks coach
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / France, Belgium in heavyweights clash
France vs Belgium

France, Belgium in heavyweights clash

— 10th July 2018

A place in the World Cup final is at stake when European heavyweights France and Belgium meet for the 74th time in all competitions at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

France, who have won their two previous World Cup meetings with Belgium, booked their place in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay and captain Hugo Lloris feels his side are ready for the challenge of taking on a Belgian side who “know how to do everything”.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Lloris said: “They are an exhaustive team, they know how to do everything. I think the Belgian team is the most exhaustive team in all aspects of the game during this tournament – they are strong everywhere. They have everything they need to be a great team and they are a great team.

“It is a fantastic generation and in order to beat them we will have to play a great match. We know there are going to be difficult moments, and we’ll have to be ready to suffer. But we will be ready because we have an extremely good state of mind, and it is the semi-finals in the World Cup.

It is an opportunity in our careers and we have to grab it with both hands.”

France are making their sixth appearance in the World Cup semi-finals and have reached the final in 1998 and 2006, while this is only Belgium’s second appearance in the World Cup semi-finals, losing to eventual winners Argentina in 1986.

“I think he has built on the potential of the team,” the Manchester City midfielder said. “This team have been playing together for seven or eight years and I think he has brought us tighter together with more belief in winning it.

“Maybe in the other two – the (last) World Cup and the European Championship, some players did not have the belief yet of winning it.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMMUNITION

Customs intercepts truck carrying 200,000 live ammunitions in Niger

— 10th July 2018

John Adams, Minna The Nigeria Customs Service officials in Niger State has intercepted a truck loaded with 200,000 live ammunitions. The Onitsha-bound Lveco truck with Lagos registration number AKD 904 X was intercepted at Wawa-Babana area of the state, a border town with Benin Republic. Parading the driver of the truck and his accomplice in…

  • Military releases 184 underage BOKO HARAM SUSPECTS

    Military releases 184 underage Boko Haram suspects

    — 10th July 2018

    UNICEF lauds release Doris Obinna and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military said the 184 child and teenage Boko Haram suspects released to the United Nations were combatants, informants and suicide bombers for the armed group. Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Rogers Nicholas, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur…

  • Plateau: Build TRAUMA CENTRE for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG

    Plateau: Build trauma centre for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG

    — 10th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State, has urged the Federal Government to establish a trauma healing centre for traumatised and agonised women, children and the aged persons who went through terror during the attacks allegedly orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state. The NMA Chairman, Dr….

  • FERTILITY RATE

    Nigeria has 5.5% fertility rate, says population commission

    — 10th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja National Population Commission (NPC) said said Nigeria has fertility rate of 5.5 percent, indicating an average of six children per Nigerian woman. This, he said, was fueled by stagnation of modern Contraceptive Prevalent Rate (mCPR) of 10 percent over the last two decades, with unmet need for family planning at 16 percent….

  • NIGERIA

    We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate, says NYSC

    — 9th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that though the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, applied for an Exemption Certificate, it would, however, investigate the origin of the purported one in question. The Finance Minister has been linked with multiple forgery including an NYSC Exemption Certificate. In…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share