– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - France-based cleric drums support for Buhari’s re-election
30th July 2018 - FG faults Falana on killing of Nigerians in S’ Africa
30th July 2018 - Two factions of Benue Assembly in supremacy war
30th July 2018 - PENCOM enrols retiring FG employees in Lagos, Ogun
30th July 2018 - Aspirant says he will represent the constituency better than Asadu in House of Rep
30th July 2018 - NMA advocates introduction of Universal Health Coverage
30th July 2018 - EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud
30th July 2018 - Benue federal lawmakers fume over Assembly impasse
30th July 2018 - Orji Kalu advocates increased social investment to sustain security, peace
30th July 2018 - School feeding programme: We are feeding 8.5 million children – – FG
Home / Politics / France-based cleric drums support for Buhari’s re-election

France-based cleric drums support for Buhari’s re-election

— 30th July 2018

…Insists defection won’t translate to election victory

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A France based cleric and security expert, Dr. Yusuf Aliu, has asserted that none of those aspiring to be President in 2019 can match the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aliu described as immature, the actions of Senators and House of Representatives members who recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties.

In a statement the cleric personally signed and made available to newsmen, he said that the defectors, which is based on falsehood, selfish and personal agenda will not translate to electoral victory.

READ ALSO Aspirant says he will represent the constituency better than Asadu in House of Rep

“Let’s ask ourselves this simple question, amongst those who are so desperate to become the President of Nigeria, who can match President Buhari in integrity, proven honesty and dedication to total service?

“Who amongst them has the political appeal, weight and charisma like the President? President Buhari still remains our dependable choice for 2019 and by the grace of God, he shall be stronger and healthier to fulfill all he has promised alongside his hardworking team and the new party executives of the APC led by Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole,” he added.

“I have calmly and closely been following up the recent immaturity displayed by some political individuals that defected from the APC to other political parties; PDP, to be precise, based on their various concocted reasons.

“I have come to the conclusion and would say firmly to those who understand electioneering mathematics, grassroots politics and strategy; that in a democratic set up, political victory is not by falsehood and/or defection but by election,” he said.

READ ALSO Benue federal lawmakers fume over Assembly impasse

The Christian cleric said that the dice is cast and the game for 2019 is set, adding that the end result shall settle it all.

“So to those who love our country, have an open mind, be prayerful, logical and follow the good path of your individual conviction based on the true and open facts and records of the performances of all previous administration since 1999 and this present administration, the state they met the nation when they took over its affairs,” he stressed.

He cautioned those that are bent on creating chaos in the country to have a change of heart.

“And to all those in the opposition that want to make this country ungovernable, note that no religious leader, group or association shall decide; not the pulpit but the people.

“Soon and very soon, we shall all meet on election day. You should all know that God is in control and that He rules over the affairs of Nations and Govern her affairs,” he concluded.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

France-based cleric drums support for Buhari’s re-election

— 30th July 2018

…Insists defection won’t translate to election victory Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A France based cleric and security expert, Dr. Yusuf Aliu, has asserted that none of those aspiring to be President in 2019 can match the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari. Aliu described as immature, the actions of Senators and House of Representatives members who recently…

  • FALANA

    FG faults Falana on killing of Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 30th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Monday, faulted legal luminary, Mr. Femi Falana’s submission that both the Nigerian government and its South African counterpart failed to prevent the killing of Nigerians in South Africa. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • BENUE

    Two factions of Benue Assembly in supremacy war

    — 30th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The two factions of the Benue State House of Assembly, on Monday, engaged in supremacy war as both sat at different locations to commence an impeachment process against Governor Samuel Ortom and suspend Assembly members. Recall that only last Tuesday, 22 members of the Assembly who had earlier on Friday impeached Speaker…

  • PENCOM

    PENCOM enrols retiring FG employees in Lagos, Ogun

    — 30th July 2018

    NAN The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrollment exercise of 3,000 employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Ogun and Lagos State. Head, Corporate Communications Department of PenCom, Mr Peter Aghahowa, said the exercise was meant for employees due to retire between Jan. and Dec., 2019 who…

  • constituency

    Aspirant says he will represent the constituency better than Asadu in House of Rep

    — 30th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Mr Chinedu Asogwa a Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal constituency has decried the poor representation of Nsukka people as the host community of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Asogwa said  this  on Monday at the PDP party office in Nsukka during his declaration of intention to run for the seat, he…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share