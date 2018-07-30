France-based cleric drums support for Buhari’s re-election— 30th July 2018
…Insists defection won’t translate to election victory
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
A France based cleric and security expert, Dr. Yusuf Aliu, has asserted that none of those aspiring to be President in 2019 can match the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Aliu described as immature, the actions of Senators and House of Representatives members who recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties.
In a statement the cleric personally signed and made available to newsmen, he said that the defectors, which is based on falsehood, selfish and personal agenda will not translate to electoral victory.
“Let’s ask ourselves this simple question, amongst those who are so desperate to become the President of Nigeria, who can match President Buhari in integrity, proven honesty and dedication to total service?
“Who amongst them has the political appeal, weight and charisma like the President? President Buhari still remains our dependable choice for 2019 and by the grace of God, he shall be stronger and healthier to fulfill all he has promised alongside his hardworking team and the new party executives of the APC led by Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole,” he added.
“I have calmly and closely been following up the recent immaturity displayed by some political individuals that defected from the APC to other political parties; PDP, to be precise, based on their various concocted reasons.
“I have come to the conclusion and would say firmly to those who understand electioneering mathematics, grassroots politics and strategy; that in a democratic set up, political victory is not by falsehood and/or defection but by election,” he said.
The Christian cleric said that the dice is cast and the game for 2019 is set, adding that the end result shall settle it all.
“So to those who love our country, have an open mind, be prayerful, logical and follow the good path of your individual conviction based on the true and open facts and records of the performances of all previous administration since 1999 and this present administration, the state they met the nation when they took over its affairs,” he stressed.
He cautioned those that are bent on creating chaos in the country to have a change of heart.
“And to all those in the opposition that want to make this country ungovernable, note that no religious leader, group or association shall decide; not the pulpit but the people.
“Soon and very soon, we shall all meet on election day. You should all know that God is in control and that He rules over the affairs of Nations and Govern her affairs,” he concluded.
