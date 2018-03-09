The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - France 2018 World Cup Draws: Germany coach wary of Nigeria
9th March 2018 - Eagles invitaion thrills Etebo
9th March 2018 - Administering national teams – Okpomo
9th March 2018 - Security, trade, corruption top US, AU talks
9th March 2018 - Porn actress: Trump lawyer obtains restraining order
9th March 2018 - Zero Hunger’ll end Boko Haram –Obasanjo
9th March 2018 - Buhari vows to tackle herdsmen, farmers’ killings
9th March 2018 - The mythical Joe Achuzia
9th March 2018 - Peace Corps bill and matters arising
9th March 2018 - Innoson and Nigeria’s industrialisation
Home / Sports / France 2018 World Cup Draws: Germany coach wary of Nigeria

France 2018 World Cup Draws: Germany coach wary of Nigeria

— 9th March 2018

Monica Iheakam

Germany coach Maren Meinert has described Nigeria’s U-20 Women team (Falconets) as a strong opponent full of grit and spunk.

Reacting to the France 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup draw that pitched two time silver winning Nigeria and the three time champions  Germany together in Group D, Meinert said that she is expecting a tough duel when both sides open their campaign on August 6, 2018.

“Nigeria are a robust and direct team, we have seen that from the finals in 2010 and 2014. So we know that it will be a tough game against them.

“Our group is full of quality , so that shows us that we need to work hard and be completely ready for our game against them.

Nigeria will also trade tackles with familiar foes China and World Cup debutants Haiti in Group D.

This would be the fourth time Falconets will face Germany at the U-20 Women’s World Cup level.

At the 2010 edition of the tournament , Germany defeated Nigeria 2-0 to lift the trophy. Both teams also meet in the finals four years later in Canada 2014 and Germany ran away with a slim 1-0 victory over the African giants.

Falconets also lost narrowly to the German Ladies 4-5 on penalties at the quarter finals of Thailand 2004 after the game ended 1-1 at regular time.

Nigeria, will kick off her campaign in Saint-Malo against Germany on 6th August.

Nigeria  is  among the four elite teams that have appeared at every FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Others are Brazil, Germany and USA .

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Zero Hunger’ll end Boko Haram –Obasanjo

— 9th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said only zero hunger would end Boko Haram insurgency and other violence in the North East. Obasanjo,  who was in Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend the third edition of Zero Hunger Initiative, said, yesterday,  that poverty, hunger and social challenges were responsible for the conflict in the…

  • Buhari vows to tackle herdsmen, farmers’ killings

    — 9th March 2018

    • Commissions abandoned flyover  bridge in Jos Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will address  the perennial violence between farmers and herdsmen which has claimed  several lives in the country. He described as gory and inhuman,  the killing of innocent people in Benue, Taraba and Zamfara States where many people…

  • Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89

    — 9th March 2018

    • Buhari condoles with family Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Veteran actor and advertisement guru, Theodore Austin Mukoro, died at 89,  yesterday, after a brief illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos Ted Mukoro hit fame as the first headmaster in the iconic television programme of the 80’s, The Village Headmaster. News of his death was…

  • Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day

    — 9th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency reports Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, wife of Ondo State governor, Betty, among others, joined world leaders and people around the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day, yesterday. In a series of tweets on his @BukolaSaraki handle, the senate president emphasised the role…

  • NLC, PWC task FG on International Women’s Day

    — 9th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola; Zika Bobby As Nigerian women joined other women to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the IndustriALL Global Union have tasked the Federal Government on proper implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015) and other violebt acts against women. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said implementation of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share