France 2018 World Cup Draws: Germany coach wary of Nigeria

Monica Iheakam

Germany coach Maren Meinert has described Nigeria’s U-20 Women team (Falconets) as a strong opponent full of grit and spunk.

Reacting to the France 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup draw that pitched two time silver winning Nigeria and the three time champions Germany together in Group D, Meinert said that she is expecting a tough duel when both sides open their campaign on August 6, 2018.

“Nigeria are a robust and direct team, we have seen that from the finals in 2010 and 2014. So we know that it will be a tough game against them.

“Our group is full of quality , so that shows us that we need to work hard and be completely ready for our game against them.

Nigeria will also trade tackles with familiar foes China and World Cup debutants Haiti in Group D.

This would be the fourth time Falconets will face Germany at the U-20 Women’s World Cup level.

At the 2010 edition of the tournament , Germany defeated Nigeria 2-0 to lift the trophy. Both teams also meet in the finals four years later in Canada 2014 and Germany ran away with a slim 1-0 victory over the African giants.

Falconets also lost narrowly to the German Ladies 4-5 on penalties at the quarter finals of Thailand 2004 after the game ended 1-1 at regular time.

Nigeria, will kick off her campaign in Saint-Malo against Germany on 6th August.

Nigeria is among the four elite teams that have appeared at every FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Others are Brazil, Germany and USA .