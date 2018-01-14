The Sun News
Latest
14th January 2018 - France 2018 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets silence Basetsana in South Africa
14th January 2018 - Ndidi shines as 10-man Leicester holds Chelsea
14th January 2018 - Spartak Moscow in racism storm after offensive tweet
14th January 2018 - Joshua’s opponent, Wilder sentenced for marijuana possession
14th January 2018 - … Gov Udom slashes gate fee to N200
14th January 2018 - NPFL: Akwa eyes maximum points at home
14th January 2018 - Australian Open: Djokovic hoping injury will behave on return
14th January 2018 - Lamine Diack barred from leaving France
14th January 2018 - Rivers United unveils new players
14th January 2018 - Why players suffer in Nigerian league – Edewor
Home / Cover / Sports / France 2018 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets silence Basetsana in South Africa

France 2018 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets silence Basetsana in South Africa

— 14th January 2018

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, were in full flight on Saturday as they gave their qualification for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in France a huge boost with their 2-0 away in  South Africa .

The African favorites under the watchful eyes of Coach Chris Danjuma, silenced hard talking Basetsana at their back- yard in the first-leg of the final qualifying play -off in Polokwane.

Two first-half goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo was all the two-time World Cup silver winning team needed to confidently inch closer to berthing in France.

After dominating in the early part of the first half, the Falconets deservedly took the lead in the 30th minute through Rasheedat  Ajibade whose clever effort went past the South African keeper.

In the 35th minute, the Falconets doubled their lead thanks to Imo.

Imo almost got on the score sheet again in the 55th minute but her shot came off the cross bar.

Falconets, business -like in the field of play, had seen off the likes of Tanzania  9-0 and Morocco on 6-2 goals aggregate respectively to get to the final qualification stage for the  show piece billed to kick off from August  5- 24 , 2018 in France. 

The return leg comes up in Benin City, Edo State on  January 27, 2018 with the winners on aggregate picking one of Africa’s two tickets for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The other first leg play-off tie between Cameroon and Ghana is billed for today, January 14 in Yaoundé.

Aside from Nigeria and Ghana, Congo DR are the only other African team ever to have graced the U-20 Women’s World Cup, a feat they achieved in 2006 and 2008.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

France 2018 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets silence Basetsana in South Africa

— 14th January 2018

BY MONICA IHEAKAM Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, were in full flight on Saturday as they gave their qualification for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in France a huge boost with their 2-0 away in  South Africa . The African favorites under the watchful eyes of Coach Chris Danjuma, silenced hard talking Basetsana…

  • Nigeria: Third Force to the rescue?

    — 14th January 2018

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Overtly and covertly, the race to the 2019 general elections has begun in earnest. Even President Muhammadu Buhari, who had all along maintained a tacit silence on his much touted re-election bid, has finally declared his intention to run again for the exalted office on the platform of his party, the All…

  • 2019: BUHARI, DON’T RUN – Mbazulike Amechi, First Republic Minister tells President

    — 14th January 2018

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Elder statesman and former aviation minister in Nigeria’s First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amechi has taken a critical look at some nagging national issues including killings perpetrated by the herdsmen in parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid, restructuring, the Igbo and their crave for equal treatment in the…

  • CATTLE GRAZING CRISIS CALLS FOR NATIONAL DIALOGUE – GENERAL JEMIBEWON

    — 14th January 2018

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen The recent attack of some villages by Herdsmen in Benue State is still the talking point in this polity. In this interview, a former minister of police affairs, Gen David Jemibewon, calls for a national dialogue on the desirability or otherwise of the creation of grazing fields for the herdsmen. As one…

  • OVER 1000 NIGERIANS STILL IN LIBYA – ONYEAMA

    — 14th January 2018

    …says FG would lessen the number of migrants From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that going by the record of the Libyan authorities, over one thousand Nigerians are still stranded in Libya. Onyeama who led the Federal Government fact-finding mission team to Libya at the beginning of the year,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share