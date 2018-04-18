…Four years after, Reps probe non-rescue

The Sun News
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe non-rescue  of the remaining 113 Chibok schoolgirls; four years after their abduction by Boko Haram.

Consequently, the House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee; to undertake the assignment.

The committee will probe the status of the schoolgirls, who are still in captivity.

Besides, the House urged  the Executive arm of government to expediate action and secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and the  Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, still in Boko Haram custody. This was sequel to a motion which called on the Federal Government to urgently rescue remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity.

Asabe Bashir moved the motion at yesterday’s plenary.

Leading debate on the motion, Bashir expressed appreciation to the federal government and security agencies for securing the release of 109 Chibok schoolgirls. She. however, expressed regrets that 113 of the girls are still being held by the insurgents.

Bashir noted that although  government has given assurances that the remaining girls would be released,  through negotiations, their rescue is taking too long. She pleaded with government to urgent to ensure their quick release, “so as to save them and their families further agony.”

In his contribution, Diri Douye said  inspite of claims by government that Boko Haram has been technically defeated, the insurgents still wreak havoc in the North East.

Before he ruled on the matter, Dogara urged the federal government to ensure that the country does not mark another anniversary of the abduction  with the remaining girls still in captivity.

“We don’t want to have another anniversary without the girls being reunited with their families.  As long as the last surviving girl has not been reunited with her family, the truth is that we haven’t done anything.

“Next, we will not be celebrating the anniversary of girls still in captivity,” said Dogara.

