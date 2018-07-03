The Sun News
Home / National / Four teenage girls drown in Katsina dam
KATSINA

Four teenage girls drown in Katsina dam

— 3rd July 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Reports from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, says that five teenage girls were killed, on Sunday, when a boat in which they were traveling in capsised at the Malumfashi Dam, on Sunday.

Eyewitness accounts said the deceased had boarded the boat at Unguwar Dan-Zango village in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

According to the eyewitness, “They were conveying vegetables across the dam but the boat capsized in the early hours of Sunday before it could get to its destination,” the eyewitness said.

He also said that, “The accident was caused as a result of the inability of the driver to control the boat when it reached the middle of the dam.”

The eyewitness said that villagers were able to rescue one of the occupants, the  pilot of the boat, also a teenage girl, but bodies of deceased were discovered, on Monday.

 

