Four suicide bombers kill selves in Borno

Four suicide bombers kill selves in Borno

— 12th October 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Four suicide bombers attempting to attack a public hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State have reportedly killed themselves.

Three of the female bombers, on Wednesday night, attempted to enter the premises of Molai General Hospital at Molai Angwar through the rear exit gate but got blown up in the process.

“Three female suicide bombers, with IED vest strapped on, attempted to gain entry through the rear exit gate, into the premises of Molai General Hospital, outskirt of Maiduguri township. They detonated the IEDs on their bodies, killing themselves,” Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Victor Isuku, said in a statement.

The fourth bomber also detonated in a bush in the neighborhood of Umalari village, some distance from the scene of the first blast. Only the four died, no other casualty recorded, the police said.

The police said more suicide bombers might have escaped from the area. The Police urged residents to be more vigilant and report unusual movement of person or persons in their area to security outpost around them.

 

