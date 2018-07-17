Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A four-storey building under construction has collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Although no life was lost, the building, which was under finishing touches, collapsed completely at the weekend, at about 7:00.a.m.

It was gathered that the building earlier had a foundation for two-storey building, but, later, the owner allegedly decided to add two extra floors to it, which affected the foundation as it could not carry the weight of extra floors, resulting in its collapse.

Some residents and onlookers said there were cracks in the building prior to the addition of extra two floors, which they said might have caused the collapse.

Toochukwu Nkwodi said the area has soft soil texture, which is easily washed away by rain, stressing that there is no way tall buildings would stand in the area.

“We don’t build such buildings here. What you see here is two-storey building and anybody who goes beyond two-storey building does not want it to stand. Also, the building has been under rain and sun for years which must have weakened it and caused its collapse.”