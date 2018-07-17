– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - ADAOBI 09080029520
17th July 2018 - Four-storey building collapses
17th July 2018 - Anambra: Obiano amplifies youth entrepreneurship, skill acquisition
17th July 2018 - Igbo history’ll be rewritten in 2019 – Okorocha
17th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi has exceeded UN tax revenue, says JTB
17th July 2018 - Killings: IPOB, Igbo groups plan protests at the Hague
17th July 2018 - The human trafficking challenge
16th July 2018 - Ekiti update: Fayemi carrying a stolen mandate , Ekiti  PDP alleges
16th July 2018 - The benefits of ACFTA for Nigeria huge – Osinbajo
16th July 2018 - Time is running out in construction sectors energy performance – DG NBRII
Home / National / Four-storey building collapses
FOUR STOREY building

Four-storey building collapses

— 17th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A four-storey building under construction has collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Although no life was lost, the building, which was under finishing touches, collapsed completely at the weekend, at about 7:00.a.m.

Read also: Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba

It was gathered that the building earlier had a foundation for two-storey building, but, later, the owner allegedly decided to add two extra floors to it, which affected the foundation as it could not carry the weight of extra floors, resulting in its collapse.

Some residents and onlookers said there were cracks in the building prior to the addition of extra two floors, which they said might have caused the collapse.

Toochukwu Nkwodi said the area has soft soil texture, which is easily washed away by rain, stressing that there is no way tall buildings would stand in the area.

“We don’t build such buildings here. What you see here is two-storey building and anybody who goes beyond two-storey building does not want it to stand. Also, the building has been under rain and sun for years which must have weakened it and caused its collapse.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FOUR STOREY building

Four-storey building collapses

— 17th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A four-storey building under construction has collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Although no life was lost, the building, which was under finishing touches, collapsed completely at the weekend, at about 7:00.a.m. Read also: Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba…

  • ANAMBRA STATE - OBIANO

    Anambra: Obiano amplifies youth entrepreneurship, skill acquisition

    — 17th July 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has described youths as the backbone of any society and assured that his administration will never joke with youth empowerment. Read also: Nigeria’s unemployment burden The governor gave the assurance at the weekend in Nnewi, through his Special Assistant on Youths and Entrepreneurship, Eloka Maduekwe, on the…

  • IGBO HISTORY - OKOROCHA - BUHARI

    Igbo history’ll be rewritten in 2019 – Okorocha

    — 17th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said Igbo history will be rewritten in 2019, when, according to him, the South East region would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office, having realised it is the best politics they can play. Read also: 2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest…

  • JOINT TAX BOARD VISITS UGWUANYI

    Ugwuanyi has exceeded UN tax revenue, says JTB

    — 17th July 2018

    Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for putting in place a proficient and “unparalleled” tax regime, which has ensured that the state exceeded the 15 percent tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) benchmark suggested by the United Nations for the funding of budgets….

  • NETHERLANDS IPOB

    Killings: IPOB, Igbo groups plan protests at the Hague

    — 17th July 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Netherlands, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some other Igbo groups will, today, stage protests against the killing of their members and alleged human rights abuses by security authorities in relation to South East. Read also: Prevail on Army to release Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share