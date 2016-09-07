Four killed in Abia auto crash

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Sorrow and agony yesterday overwhelmed commutters as four occupants of a Toyota Siena commercial bus coming from the Okigwe end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway were killed, in a head on collision with a diesel tanker.

Two of the bodies were thrown into the nearby bush following the impact of the crash, one was lying face up on the road while the body of the driver was still trapped on his seat.

The Toyota Siena bus has the inscription “Onitsha South Local Government Mass Transit, with a registration number, Ebonyi AFK 393 XA.

One of the bodies in the nearby bush had a broken skull while the other was bleeding from different parts. The trapped driver also had blood all over his lifeless body.

Commuters, particularly women and young girls, wept uncontrollably at the gory sight. The truck had no plate number, but the inscription on the two sides of the front doors was SGC 2037 with NUPENG emblem .

Sympathisers, who crowded the scene, believe that the driver of the truck must have removed the plate number before running away from the scene when he saw the impact of the crash.

Efforts made by sympathisers to remove the body of the driver from the seat did not yield any result as the entire front portion of the bus was compressed on him.

Personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who had been contacted through the phone were being awaited when our reporter left the scene. It was believed that the crash was not unconnected with rain which made the road slippery.

Not far from there, another Toyota Hilux van veered off the road and crashed into the bush throwing out all its five occupants. But no life was lost.