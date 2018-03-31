Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Four people have been killed and 13 injured in multiple explosions in Maiduguri.

Four suicide bombers while attempting to enter the metropolis at Muna Zawuya village at the outskirts of Maiduguri on Friday night at about 9:49pm were spotted by vigilant security operatives, military sources said.

The security fired at the bombers; three female and a male who exploded subsequently, killing themselves and one others.

Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, Edet Okon in a statement on Saturday said 13 people were also injured in the multiple explosions.

“At about 21: 49hrs yesterday (Friday), 30/3/18, four (4) female suicide bombers infiltrated Muna Zawuya village in Mafa Local Government outskirt of Maiduguri. They detonated the explosives killing themselves and one other person (female).

“Thirteen (13) persons were injured and were taken to a hospital where they are responding to treatment,” Okon disclosed.

He saif the command had dispatched the Explosive Ordiance Department (EOD) and other unit to the scene to make the area safe for the people.

“Normalcy has returned to the area. Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements has being emplaced for a hitch free Easter celebration. Patrol and Monitoring continues,” he stated.