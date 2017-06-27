Four die in Ondo road crash

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

At least four persons lost their lives, on Tuesday, in a ghastly motor accident in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident, which involved a volvo car marked ANAMBRA 265 AAH and a truck marked LAGOS 858 EKY occurred shortly after a downpour in the area.

It was gathered that the victims who were said to be prostitutes were

returning from a night show held in the town.

Daily Sun also learnt that the driver of the volvo car had hit a

motorcycle before it eventually collided with the truck.

A senior police officer who confirmed the accident said the accident

was as a result of over speeding on the part of the volvo driver.

He said three persons died on the spot, while one person who

sustained injuries died at the state Specialist Hospital in Ondo where

he was rushed to.

The unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo,

Mrs. Mary Oladele, confirmed the accident, saying some passengers

survived the accident.

She said the accident occured as a result of over speeding, and

thereby warned drivers against high speed and reckless driving.