Four bodies recovered in flooded river in Plateau

— 7th September 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four lifeless bodies of two women and two children were recovered on Tuesday in a flooded river in Butura community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Daily Sun gathered that the dead bodies were found in different locations along the river stretching between Butura Kampani and Butura Gida villages in the council.
It was gathered that the community were looking after a young boy at the river bank who got missing after two days of persistent rain fall in the locality and the dead body was discovered along Rash in Butura Gida community.
Also, dead bodies of two market women were recovered in the river in Walshak, a neighbouring village in Butura Gida community. The women were identified as market women from Monguna village, South West of Bokkos town while the two children hails from Butura Kampani and Butura Gida.
Daily Sun gathered that the women were discovered in the cause of searching for a teenage labourer who fell into the river into the river while trying to cross it.
Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Hassan Barde said the agency has dispatched a team to the affected localities to authenticate the incident, saying there was no flood in the state in the last two days.

