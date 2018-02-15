Foundation to train 1, 000 volunteers

Chisom Ebih

The George Kerry Life Foundation and Be in health Foundation, in their bid to breach the existing gaps in public health sector, have teamed up to initiate volunteer safe project.

Volunteer safe project is an ethical behaviour and accountability training and support service progamme for volunteers working in the humanitarian sector. It is aimed at breaching existing gaps in appropriate management of health programme beneficiaries.

The project is supported by Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), the Mandela Washington fellowship, the US consulate and the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board.

Other implementation partners are MWF Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN), Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development (HUFFPED), Kobo Productions, Shimmers Production Services, Followgov and Happenings Radio.

According to founder of George Kerry Life Foundation, Dr. Matilda Kerry, globally volunteers contribute over 35 billion dollars (13 trillion naira) per year in volunteer hours.

She said: “In Nigeria, volunteers from about 40 per cent of the Nigerian health sector are of high value to nations, organisations, the community and the workforce in human development and capacity building. Volunteering is associated with a 27 per cent higher chance of employment, and the effect is especially strong for those with just basic education. The United Nations describes volunteers as an untapped resource in many developing countries, meaning we are yet to harness the benefits of this special group of people.

“Volunteering in health is a necessary response to health disparities and inequitable access to health care in developing countries. Nigeria is no exception, with a population of over 150 million and an average ratio of two skilled healthcare workers to 1000 Nigerians.”

Kerry called on the Nigerian Medical Association, the Federal Ministry of Health and all state ministries of health to develop a training and supervision strategy for volunteers in the humanitarian sector.

Also, her counterpart and founder of Be in Health Foundation, Ijeoma Ugwudi, said many needs would be unanswered without volunteers, from environmental sanitation issues of emergency response, health education and promotion, vaccination efforts, health counselling and health screening services, etc.

According to her, “despite volunteer services being hugely beneficial, they have the potential of causing serious harm and sometimes, even death of beneficiaries, especially in situations where guidelines, supervision, monitoring and training are absent or seriously lacking.

“If volunteers working in the humanitarian sector are equipped with fundamental tools needed for success in this field, we would record more success stories and enjoy better health services,” she stated.

“Meanwhile, a training workshop will be conducted for over 1, 000 volunteers working in the humanitarian sector starting from tomorrow to March 31, 2018.

“The training, in Lagos, will cut across seven local government areas: Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Lagos, Island, Epe and Victoria Island,” Kerry stated.